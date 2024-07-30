This Global Scuba Day, Explore Egypt’s Colourful Underwater World at Somabay

Celebrate Global Scuba Day on Tuesday 06 August at Somabay, and enjoy the destination’s house reef and incredible dive sites, offering some of the best scuba diving and snorkelling in the Red Sea. Guests of any ability can explore Egypt’s underwater world, with a range of diving courses and excursions to over twenty different dive sites on offer with the renowned Orca Dive Centre.

Accessible via the destination’s purpose built 420-metre-long jetty, the house reefs are a habitat for coral gardens, turtles, barracudas and rays, as well as welcoming the occasional visit from Wally the whale shark. For both introductions to diving and advanced courses, guests have access to dedicated training with Orca Dive Centre’s team of international SSI and CMAS instructors, who offer IANTD and NRC facilities, including rebreather training and discovery dives.

Those looking to further elevate their diving experience can book excursions to a wide range of local dive sites, including the renowned ‘Salem Express’ shipwreck and the Tubya Arbaa - known locally as the seven coral towers. With a range of equipment available for hire and various compressors which include a Nitrox and Nitrox membrane system, both beginners and advanced divers can enjoy Somabay’s exceptional diving in a safe environment.

The destination is home to five unique hotels across its 10-million-square-metre peninsula, including the Breakers Diving & Surfing Lodge, which is Egypt’s first and leading watersports lifestyle hotel. Perfectly positioned next to the Orca Dive Club and with more than 75% of the rooms offering unobstructed sea views, the Breakers is the ideal hotspot for divers. Following a full renovation in 2023, the hotel has been transformed into a modern hub with an elegant boho aesthetic that perfectly complements the laidback vibe of the destination.

With direct flights to Hurghada from London taking just over five hours, Somabay is the perfect escape to celebrate Global Scuba Day this August.

Prices start at £82 for a 1-day boat dive including tanks/weights and £41 for a 1-day house reef dive including tank/weights. For more information please visit: www.somabay.com.