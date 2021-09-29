P&O Cruises releases first glimpse of the Arvia SkyDome

The first look at P&O Cruises retractable roof SkyDome, on board new ship Arvia, has been unveiled in a new video.

The ship is due to be delivered in December next year.

The retractable roof glass SkyDome, a first for P&O Cruises, has been designed to maximise time in the sunshine in the warm climes Arvia will visit, commencing with a Caribbean maiden season next winter.

Every aspect of Arvia has been designed to bring guests even closer to the sea, sky and shore, reflecting its name meaning ‘from the seashore’.

The SkyDome will be a relaxed pool environment by day with entertainment by night, including live music, spectacular production shows, DJ sets and blockbuster movies al fresco on SeaScreen.

Arvia’s retractable roof SkyDome, measuring 40.96 x 34.24 metres, was designed by Martin Francis with engineering works carried out by award-winning British firm Eckersley O’Callaghan.

This renowned engineering company has worked on projects ranging from the Bulgari Glass House in Italy to Apple Park in California and its Steve Jobs Theatre; the largest structure in the world supported solely by glass.

The SkyDome was originated on Iona, which launched in May, with Arvia set to feature P&O Cruises first version of the SkyDome with a retractable roof.

