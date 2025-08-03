OYO Partners with IBS Software to Power Digital Transformation in Hospitality

Global travel tech company OYO has partnered with IBS Software to accelerate digital transformation globally. This will include OYO and its portfolio brands including Sunday, Belvilla, Dancenter, Traum, Check My Guest, Motel 6 and Studio 6.

The collaboration areas include exploring partnerships to offer comprehensive packages encompassing hotel stays, airline reservations, ground transportation, and activities. Additionally, the partnership aims to enter the resorts segment leveraging IBS’s proprietary software. Another key focus is integrating membership programs across OYO’s homes and hotels brands, enabling guests and owners to enjoy a vast range of offerings worldwide, especially in high-tourism regions such as Europe, the UK, Southeast Asia, India, the US, and Mexico.

Through the deployment of IBS Software’s iStay platform, the global travel tech company is unlocking new operational efficiency, guest satisfaction, and revenue performance.

iStay CRS, a high-performance platform that manages content, pricing, and availability in real time across all channels. It includes property configuration tools, corporate and group sales management that will drive conversion across direct and assisted sales channels. The CRS will continue to integrate seamlessly with OYO’s broader tech ecosystem.

“IBS Software being a global leader in travel and transportation technology, has been a partner in our journey,” said Shashank Jain, Group Head of Technology and Online Revenue, OYO. “As we grow our footprint globally the iStay platform provides the reliability, flexibility, and intelligence we need to deliver exceptional guest experiences while maximizing profitability for our hotel owners.”

Jitendra Sindhwani, Chief Revenue Officer, IBS Software said, “Our expanded partnership with OYO reflects the strong alignment between their ambition and our technology. With iStay, OYO is positioned to lead the next phase of hospitality innovation, delivering connected, and revenue-optimized guest experiences at scale, with a shared vision to leverage advanced digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry.”

To learn more about how iStay is powering cloud-native transformation in hospitality reservation, distribution, and guest experience management, visit www.ibsplc.com/istay