Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino Celebrates Elvis Presley’s Legacy with Sold-Out Concerts and Full

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino welcomed fans, media, and Elvis enthusiasts from around the world on Thursday, July 31, for an unforgettable celebration of Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas legacy. The resort’s sold-out performances of 1969 LIVE! The King Returns starring acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist Travis Powell captivated audiences inside the iconic International Theater, where Elvis originally made history in 1969.

In addition to the electrifying stage show, Westgate transformed the entire property into a fully immersive Elvis experience—featuring rare memorabilia, themed food and drinks, special guest appearances, and nonstop entertainment that paid tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in every corner of the resort.

“What a spectacular night,” said Cami Christensen, President and General Manager of Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. “To see guests from all generations dancing, celebrating, and honoring Elvis right here at the International Theater—the very stage where his legacy began—was incredibly special. Westgate is proud to be the only place in Las Vegas where fans can relive this history in such an authentic and powerful way.”

“It was an absolute honor to step onto the same stage where Elvis made history,” said Travis Powell. “There’s something truly magical about performing in the International Theater—with the energy of the crowd, the legacy of the room, and the love everyone has for Elvis. I’ll never forget the electricity in the air that night—it was like The King came home again.”

Highlights from the July 31 Celebration Included:

Two sold-out performances of 1969 LIVE! The King Returns featuring Travis Powell recreating Elvis’ original 1969 setlist

Free public performances of The King Comes Home in the Cabaret Theater, with DJ Rob Christie and late-night Elvis performer Cole

Living Legends Speaking Series with Jerry Scheff (Elvis’s bassist), David Stanley (Elvis’s Stepbrother), and Mindi Miller (Former Elvis Girlfriend) sharing personal stories and signing autographs

VIP International Theater and Imperial Sky Villa tours where guests received a very rare glimpse at these rarely seen exclusive locations

All-night Elvis movie marathon inside the Westgate SuperBook

Elvis-themed food & cocktails including the Comeback Special Spritz and Blue Suede Colada

Immersive photo ops and newly unveiled memorabilia displays, including Elvis’ red Jailhouse Rock jacket, TCB sunglasses, guitars from Viva Las Vegas and Speedway, and personal jewelry pieces never shown to the public before.