Outrigger in Hawaii Announces Promotions in Operations and Sales

Edwin Torres, Kiana Beimes and Asari Tashima

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels announced the promotions of Edwin Torres to Complex General Manager for Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger; Kiana Beimes to Hotel Manager for OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger; and Asari Tashima to Director, Market Development – Asia.

As Complex General Manager, Torres oversees daily hotel operations and services, including guest relations, front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, revenue management, expense management, team building and host development for Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and oversees the overall operation at the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger.

Torres joined Outrigger in 2015 and was promoted to General Manager at Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel in 2021. He has ably handled oversight of the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger to his responsibilities while Outrigger searched for a Hotel Manager. Torres’ career at Outrigger started as Food and Beverage Director at the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort. Prior, his work experience included Director of Event Operations for the Grand Hotel Marriott in Point Clear, Alabama; Area Food and Beverage Director at Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel and The Renaissance Battlehouse Hotel in Mobile, Alabama; Food and Beverage Director at W Retreat & Spa Vieques Island, Puerto Rico; and for Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina in the British Virgin Islands.

As Hotel Manager for the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger, Beimes is responsible for the day-to-day management of the hotel, including daily hotel operations and services, including guest relations, front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, expense management, team building and host development.

Beimes was Area Director of front services overseeing Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel and OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger since 2021 and before that Assistant Area Director for the same two properties, plus Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and Front Office Manager at Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber Hotel. She began her hospitality career in 2013 as an intern at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and in the same year was promoted to Guest Services Representative followed by Guest Services Manager before moving to the Beachcomber.

Beimes holds an Associate of Science degree in hospitality and tourism with a concentration on hospitality operations management from Kapi‘olani Community College.

As Director, Market Development – Asia, Tashima will be an integral part of bringing Outrigger’s important Asia source market back as the continent continues to recover from the pandemic. She will work closely with the Vice President of Market Development to adapt Outrigger’s approach to a post-pandemic market with enhanced consumer engagement and relevant account strategies, while working closely with Outrigger’s Asia Global Sales & Marketing Representatives in Japan, Korea and China.

Tashima joined Outrigger with 10 years of sales and service experience, including at the Hilton Hawaiian Village and the former Pacific Beach Hotel. Since 2018, Tashima has been a standout sales and service performer with Outrigger’s Waikiki Collection team as Group Sales Manager – Asia.

Tashima holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Travel Industry Management school at University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and is fluent in Japanese with basic knowledge in Mandarin.