Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® appoints Juan Samsó as managing director for Doha property

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has appointed Juan Samsó as the managing director of Rosewood Doha, the next chapter in Rosewood’s continued expansion in the Middle East that is set to open in 2023. Juan will bring his expertise in hotel openings and management to his new role.

Juan began his hospitality career over 24 years ago, starting out in the Food & Beverage space before growing into his first role as general manager of The Ritz Carlton Macao in 2014. Juan has also led four successful hotel openings as well as lent his expertise as a consultant for many others through the years. He has spent the majority of his career with the Ritz-Carlton brand working in the Caribbean, United States, Spain, Hong Kong, Macao, China and the Middle East, with his latest role being general manager of JW Marriott Riyadh.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Juan to the Rosewood family and to lead our anticipated opening of Rosewood Doha,” said Victor Clavell, senior vice president of operations, EMEAC. “Juan brings with him robust experience both in the destination and in successfully launching hotels, which will be a great asset to Rosewood Doha’s pre- and post-opening journey.”

Situated in two striking towers inspired by the coral reefs found in the seas surrounding Qatar, Rosewood Doha and Rosewood Residences Doha will consist of an ultra-luxury hotel with 155 exquisite guestrooms and sumptuous suites, 162 serviced apartments for longer-term stays, and 276 residences available for purchase. The hotel is set to be one of the city’s most dynamic culinary destinations with a collection of innovative outlets, including a bistro, cigar lounge, specialty Chinese restaurant, and grab and go market. The hotel will also introduce an Asaya, Rosewood’s integrative well-being concept that will come complete with its own culinary offering. Multiple private event venues, including a 1,000-square-meter ballroom, will be anchored around sleek interiors and state-of-the-art technology to provide the utmost in sophisticated gatherings.

Rosewood Doha joins Rosewood’s two existing properties in the Middle East market: Rosewood Jeddah and Rosewood Abu Dhabi. This region of the world will also be welcoming more projects in the future, with Rosewood Riyadh opening in 2025, and Rosewood Red Sea.

