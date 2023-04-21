OurAfrica.Travel kicked the 2023 tourism calendar off in style

The highly anticipated fourth edition of OurAfrica.Travel, the leading digital trade show for the African and Indian Ocean tourism industry, which took place from February 20th to 24th, was a tremendous success, attracting 186 exhibitors and over 440 buyers and media from around the world.

The platform facilitated over 6,500 meetings, 44,192 networking chats, and received more than 85,000 profile views. Feedback from participants has been very positive, affirming the importance of virtual shows on the tourism events calendar.

This year’s show ran for five days, with additional networking opportunities on either side, including a week of destination training hosted by The Africa Hub.

The success of the 2023 event was due in no small part to the collaboration of various industry partners, including Wetu, ATTA, Nightsbridge, Atmosphere Marketing, Inspirational Places and Umlingo Travel PR.

This spirit of ubuntu and partnership is what makes this virtual show such a success, in addition to its B2B nature, affordability in both time and money, accessibility due to it being virtual, and having a carbon-neutral footprint.

“OurAfrica.Travel has once again proven that connecting on a virtual platform is now part of our day-to-day business practice and is the most convenient and opportune way to keep in touch with tourism industry

players from around the world” said Napier and Hunt.

We are already planning and looking forward to next year’s show (date to be announced), after receiving positive feedback from both our buyers and exhibitors.

GIVING BACK

OurAfrica.Travel is committed to driving sustainable tourism and giving back to both community and conservation projects. This year, 18 worthy causes were given a spotlight during the show, as participants were invited to nominate their favourite charities and grassroots projects.

Nominations included Chefs with Compassion, Conservation South Luangwa, Dambari Wildlife Trust, Giraffe Conservation Fund, Global Sojourns Giving Circle, Good Work Foundation, HERD, How Many Elephants, Ingoma Choir, Meal For Two Project, Mukambi Community School, Nourish Eco Village, Onguma Anti-Poaching Unit, Seahorse Protection by ParCo, The Plaster House, The Rhino Momma Project, Tuk SouthForRangers and Uthando. A vote will be held over the coming weeks to see which causes will win a cash prize.

Organisers Storm Napier and Allie Hunt will be announcing the winners later this month, in the run up to Indaba in Durban, South Africa.

PRIZES GALORE – including a 27-night bucket list bonanza!

Incredibly generous accommodation prizes were donated by exhibitors to reward the most active and engaged buyers. Buyers earned points for participating and the top 300 on the leader board went into a lucky draw to win nine incredible individual holiday combinations for two people sharing. The top 150 from the leader board went into a lucky draw to win the ultimate bucket list prize of 27-nights at some of Africa

and the Indian Ocean Island’s most renowned hotels and lodges, showcased by Wetu.

*** Congratulations to the winner of the bucket list prize, Ginny Russell at Cedarberg Africa in the UK, a long- time, loyal supporter of all things Africa. You can see the full prize list on https://youtu.be/POe5MaTQsxY

AGENT FEEDBACK

“Thanks to Storm, Allie and team for organising another fantastic show – it’s such a great learning experience and lovely to meet new hoteliers, reps and reconnect with people I already know. Flights now booked for November/ December again – can’t wait!” – Fiona Bibby at The Travel Architect, UK

“Such an amazing platform to unlearn, learn, interact and e-meet with some incredible people from across the globe! Such a productive week that we all must’ve had this past week, amidst our other regular busy schedule! Although in-person meeting has its own energy and charm to it, this meeting platform has been truly fab from start to finish. Thanks to each one of you who has interacted with me. A BIG, BIG THANK YOU to everyone who has been working rigorously behind this show to make it a great success! Thank you OUR AFRICA TRAVEL team for this fantastic work!” – Merlyn Kurian at Evershine Holidays, India

“Another great Our Africa show. So lovely to connect with people again and hear all about changes and positive impacts from the Covid years. Love the show, thanks”

– Kirsten Treais at Amazing Adventures Travel at Principle, USA

“It was an intense but prolific week for us….a sort of cheetah run…And before the show being over, on behalf of Australtravels would like to thank the organizers for a great event, to thank the exhibitors, some being old known good friends, other, new contacts we are looking forward to reciprocally develop new businesses, projects and opportunities. Last but not least a thank you to all who made us feeling and enjoying Africa again, from a certain geographical distance and from the commodity

of our offices and homes. As our fellow in this picture, we look forward to meet you soon and join on another great OurAfrica event next year. – Octavian Nedea at Australtravels, Spain

For more information about the virtual trade show, visit www.ourafrica.travel.