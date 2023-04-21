New World-Class Magic Theatre Show Unveiled in Koh Samui, Thailand

A new world-class magic show has been unveiled in the holiday island of Koh Samui, Thailand. The Illusions Theatre magic show will take place six nights a week in a purpose-built 71-seat air conditioned show theatre within the newly opened Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort on Lamai Beach.

From Monday to Saturday, starting 17 April, there will be two shows nightly: a 7pm show for the whole family, and a 9pm show for adults only. Each show lasts an hour with a 15 minute interval.

Resident magician of Illusions Theatre, Ed Clarke, says the 7pm family experience combines a perfect balance of visual magic, mind reading and illusions that the entire family will enjoy.

Clarke says the 9pm show, for ages 15+, will feature amazing illusions and captivating feats of mind reading. “It’s guaranteed to spark your imagination and leave you in a sense of awe,” says Clarke.

“We strive to make sure all attendees have a great time, which is why we choose not to make anyone feel foolish or embarrassed,” he adds.

In a first for Koh Samui, close-up magic is performed live on stage inches in front of spectators. The theatre is equipped with two 75-inch (190-cm) high-definition screens so that the audience can enjoy the same experience as spectators who have been invited to participate in the magic on stage.

“Illusions is an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind experience, unlike anything seen before here in Koh Samui,” says Leah Matters, General Manager of Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort.

“There are many different types of entertainment in the world, but one that cuts through any language barrier and is suitable for all age groups is truly magic. We are delighted that the new Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort is the host venue for this experience,” she added.

Ms Matters says magic show guests can enjoy pre-theatre dining and drinks at Outrigger’s Edgewater Beach Club restaurant and bar, a beautiful beachside setting under the coconut palms. Pre-dinner and interval drinks are available at the Illusions theatre venue.

Tickets retail to the public at THB1,200 (US$35/€32/£28) per person – the same price for all ages. Tickets can be booked on IllusionsKohSamui.com.

The addition of a permanent magic show at the resort reflects Outrigger’s commitment to providing live music and entertainment at all of its resorts.

