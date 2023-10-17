OurAfrica.Travel 2024 Opens for Registration

Registration for the 2024 edition of digital trade show OurAfrica.Travel, due to take place from 5 – 9 February 2024 is now open – kicking off the tourism show season in style, linking global buyers with properties and suppliers in Africa and Indian Ocean.

Organiser Storm Napier commented, “We are excited to be running the 5th edition of OurAfrica.Travel and look forward to collaborating again with our industry partners Wetu, ATTA, The Africa Hub, Nightsbridge, Atmosphere Marketing, Inspirational Places and Umlingo Travel PR – and to share an exciting new function on the platform – the ability to have multiple people in one meeting”.

Born out of necessity during lockdown, the innovative B2B trade show has enjoyed longevity beyond the constraints of the pandemic, offering an affordable and inclusive opportunity for industry players to conduct business and network online, with the added benefit of a carbon-neutral footprint.

“We were so proud to be hailed as “the industry leader of the virtual African travel trade”. We have remained a relevant and much-needed fixture on the tourism calendar, complementing the in-person shows”, said organiser Allie Hunt.

The previous 2023 show attracted 182 exhibitors and over 440 buyers and media from around the world. The platform facilitated over 6,500 meetings, 44,192 networking chats, and received more than 85,000 profile views. Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, affirming the continuing importance of virtual shows on the tourism events calendar. An African- and Indian Ocean-focussed show of this size gives everyone a platform and voice to connect, rather than being lost in the noise. And, excitingly for 2024, we have included the opportunity for exhibitors to meet with multiple buyers at one time. This feature will revolutionise the show for both exhibitors and buyers who have staff based from home, and all over the world.

For more information or to register asa travel agent, tour operator, buyer or travel trade media (complimentary) please visit https://ourafrica.travel/. Exhibitors from Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands can also book now (a limited number of Early Bird places are available).