OURAFRICA.TRAVEL 2023 OPENS FOR REGISTRATION

The fourth OurAfrica.Travel virtual trade show will run from 20 – 24 February 2023 – offering an affordable, trusted, accessible and inclusive opportunity for the African & Indian Ocean Islands travel trade to connect with global buyers.

The 2023 trade show will be condensed into five days, rather than two weeks, and running almost 24 hours per day to accommodate the different time zones. Meetings will also be extended to 20 minutes to allow for more strategic partnership and media conversations.

As in previous years, there will be no cost for media, travel buyers, tour operators, travel agents and destination specialists to participate. Online calendars open in February 2023.

*** Exhibitors can benefit from an “early bird” rate if they register and pay before 15 December 2022 ***

The show will again focus on being almost carbon neutral and raise funds to make a positive impact on conservation and community. Part of the proceeds will be donated to two nominated charities. The recipients for 2022 were For Rangers, which raises funds for anti-poaching rangers across Africa and the Mukambi Community School in Zambia’s Kafue National Park. Prizes will also be awarded to the most engaged agents and operators on the platform. There will be no minimum meetings required by the trade to participate.

The March 2022 show clocked up an impressive 9,794 one-to-one meetings across various time zones over two weeks – as well as over 51,000 networking chats and 128, 000 profile visits – connecting over 500 buyers from around the globe with 240 exhibitors based in Africa and the Indian Ocean islands.

