Dubai Design District starts open call for new d3 Awards

Dubai Design District (d3), the global creative ecosystem that is part of TECOM Group PJSC, has launched an open call for its new regional awards, as part of its Beyond a Decade of Design celebrations. The awards aim to champion emerging talent from the MENA region.

Honouring excellence and innovation, the d3 Awards will celebrate the region’s evolving, vibrant and diverse design landscape while also encouraging even more inspiring new perspectives. It will recognise contributions in material exploration, human-centred design and forward-thinking design solutions.

The inaugural edition will invite design proposals centred on architecture – including interior and exterior spaces and the immersive built environment. The winner will receive a financial prize of AED 100,000.

“The d3 Awards marks a significant step forward in our journey of championing emerging talent and showcasing the industry’s brightest minds,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group. “Through platforms such as Dubai Design Week, our ecosystem is promoting talent from the region and encouraging creative thinkers to reimagine the world through design expertise. The inaugural d3 Awards strengthens our contribution towards Dubai Creative Economy Strategy and Design Sector Strategy 2033, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global hub for design excellence. We invite the region’s brightest design talent to showcase their creativity through the d3 Awards.”

The winner will be announced during Dubai Design Week – the region’s leading design festival – held in strategic partnership with d3. Taking place from 4-9 November 2025, this 11th edition will welcome architects, designers and creative practitioners from around the world for a programme including installations, special commissions, exhibitions, activations, talks and workshops.

Applications for this year’s d3 Awards are welcome from designers and architects, including those specialising in interiors, landscapes, and spatial design within architectural practice. The applicant must be a graduating design student in their final year of study, or designer within five years of practice, who is either a resident or citizen of the MENA region. Individuals, duos and collectives (with a maximum of four members) are eligible to apply.

Applicants are required to submit their conceptual entries by Friday, 17 October 2025. For more information or to apply for the award, please go to www.d3awards.com.

Shortlisted applicants will showcase their proposals alongside the d3 Architecture Exhibition, which is organised by Dubai Design District in collaboration with the Royal Institute of British Architects alongside Dubai Design Week’s 2025 programme. Proposals will be assessed based on originality, design practicality, accessibility, aesthetics and environmental impact.

The d3 Awards will be a platform that evolves with each edition to represent the wide scope of the design sector. Future editions may spotlight other design disciplines such as product design, fashion, digital design or design for social impact.

d3 today is home to more than 1,100 creative businesses and 20,000 creative professionals. The community includes students, start-ups, SMEs, homegrown and regional talents, and international brands. Nurturing young emerging design talent is at the heart of d3, especially with it being home to three design institutions – Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), FAD and L’ECOLE School of Jewelry Arts.

d3 is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Industrial City, and Dubai Science Park.