Operational Real Estate Festival to return to London

The Operational Real Estate Festival, a conference for property investors that link their returns to occupier revenues, is to take place as an in-person event this year.

Heading to the capital, the InterContinental London - the O2, will welcome the event on Monday, June 28th.

The event itself will celebrate the reopening of the hospitality sector after more than a year of either closure or restricted trading.

“We are thrilled to be among the first events out of the traps after the lockdown restrictions.

“The past year has been a torrid time, but we hope all parts of the operational real estate sector can come together to celebrate the opportunities ahead,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench, co-organiser of OpRE Festival.

The programme for the festival is currently in production.

It will feature senior investors and operators from hotels, student accommodation, senior living, healthcare, pubs, restaurants and the broader leisure sector.

“The pandemic is a paradox: creating the most difficult conditions ever faced by operational real estate investors but also accelerating the shift away from traditional real estate.

“We hope to involve the best brains in the sector to discuss the shape of the recovery,” said Andrew Sangster, owner and editorial director of Hotel Analyst, the other partner in organising OpRE Festival.

More Information

Tickets are being sold in dual pricing structure: £495 plus VAT for investors and operators and £995 plus VAT for others, including advisers.

They can be bought on the website now.