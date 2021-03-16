W Osaka takes brand into Japan for first time

Marking the debut of the brand in Japan, W Osaka will redefine the local hotel scene with a spirited spin on luxury.

“Osaka’s mix of culture and bold, high-energy lifestyle makes it the ideal setting for the debut of W Hotels in Japan,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“We are excited to once again be partnering with Sekisui House to welcome W Osaka to the luxury hospitality landscape here, and know international travellers and locals alike will be drawn to the hotel and its playground of possibilities.”

Situated on along Midosuji Boulevard, W Osaka asserts its presence in the city’s busy urban streetscape with a black monolith façade designed by Osaka-born, world-renowned architect Tadao Ando.

The hotel’s intriguing design concept is expressed as a minimalist exterior concealing colourfully exuberant interiors, a nod to the Edo period when excessive displays of wealth were prohibited, and merchants were said to have dressed modestly in public.

However, in private, flamboyance and opulence were free to be expressed, and W Osaka typifies this transformation.

The interior design was conceptualised by concrete, the Amsterdam-based design studio behind the extraordinarily chic W London and W Verbier.

The design narrative shines a spotlight on the contrast between Japanese minimalism and the limitless excesses of urban life, illuminated by Osaka’s bright neon lights at night.

Bright spaces, clean lines and bold colour schemes are inspired by Osaka’s blazing streetscapes and reflected in the hotel’s 337 guestrooms and suites.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning views of the skyline, while spacious bathrooms with rain showers and luxe amenities invite guests to retreat and recharge.