Fraport AG and TAV Airports Holding Donate €1 Million to Aid Earthquake Victims in Turkey

Fraport AG has joined forces with TAV Airports Holding to donate €1 million to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. The two companies work closely together in the Turkish market in the operating consortium of Antalya Airport.

The joint venture partners are each donating €500,000. Talks with the Turkish authorities to determine where the money is needed most urgently are currently ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said Dr. Stefan Schulte, Chairman of the Executive Board of Fraport AG. “Rapid assistance is required now, which we are arranging together with our partner TAV Airports Holding. Together, we are contributing to alleviating the suffering of the people in the affected regions.”

In addition, Fraport AG is encouraging its staff for donations to help the victims of the earthquake. Employees can donate money via the charitable aid organization “Luftfahrt ohne Grenzen / Wings of Help.” Fraport will then double this amount.

“Many of our employees have Turkish roots or family in the country. The fate of the people in the aftermath of this natural disaster is affecting us all deeply,” said chairman of the works council Hakan Bölükmese. “It is important to us to send a signal from the workforce to the affected regions. That is why the works council is also appealing to employees to donate.”

Fraport AG has been active at Antalya for over two decades. Since it entered into this commitment in 1999, Fraport has succeeded in consolidating and increasing the enormous importance of the airport for international tourism in the Mediterranean region. In 2022, Fraport AG and its partner TAV Airports Holding were awarded a contract to extend their concession for a further 25 years.