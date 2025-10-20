One Coast, Limitless Adventure: Florida’s Space Coast Offers Fun for All

A 2024 survey found that over 60% of travelers say the range and quality of local activities are key when determining their destinations. Those travelers must have had Florida’s Space Coast in mind, where there is never a shortage of things to do, making it an ideal vacation destination for all.

Space Enthusiasts: No visit is complete without exploring Kennedy Space Center. The recently opened Gantry at LC-39, located between a wildlife refuge and iconic launch pads, highlights NASA’s symbiotic relationship between nature and technology. Download the Launches App to find launches during your stay.

Adventure Seekers: The Space Coast is the surf capital of the East Coast, but there are plenty of ways to get your thrills. Zip through trees at Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures or over animals at Brevard Zoo. Or buckle up for an airboat tour to get close to coastal beauty.

Nature and Animal Lovers: Witness bioluminescence, join sea turtle walks, or spot manatees and dolphins. With more stops on Florida’s Birding Trail than anywhere else, the Space Coast is also a haven for birdwatchers and photographers. Don’t miss a guided kayak tour through the Zoo.

Foodies: Enjoy special prix fix menus and deals during the Fall is for Foodies event at restaurants throughout the destination. The Zoo’s Shuck and Share program even turns oyster shells into reef-restoration material.

ADVERTISEMENT

Art and Culture Connoisseurs: Melbourne is home to the Eau Gallie Arts District with its vibrant murals and the contemporary OUTERSPACE gallery. Take in a show, check out a museum, or stroll through galleries in Titusville, Cocoa Village, and beyond.

For more trip ideas and things to do, check out VisitSpaceCoast.com.