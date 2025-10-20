Coastal Mississippi Announces 2025 Winter Events

This holiday season, travelers are invited to experience the beauty of winter on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where festive lights sparkle against the 62 miles of shoreline, making it the perfect destination for families, couples, and holiday adventurers and cherished traditions come alive. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, Coastal Mississippi offers a calendar full of events that make it the perfect destination for families, couples, and holiday adventurers alike.

Winter travel to Coastal Mississippi offers a unique opportunity to explore the destination without the crowds—mild breezes, wide-open white-sand beaches, and spectacular sunsets create a peaceful backdrop for holiday celebrations. Highlights of the best events for the 2025-2026 winter season include:

Christmas City Gift Show: Attracting more than 15,000 attendees annually, the Christmas City Gift Show, which has been celebrated for more than 40 years, brings live music, a silent auction supporting charity, over 300 vendors, and Christmas entertainment to Coastal Mississippi. November 7–November 9, Biloxi, MS.

3rd Annual Waveland Christmas Bazaar: Kicking off the holiday season in Waveland, the 3rd Annual Christmas Bazaar will feature over 50 vendors with arts & crafts, food and more, as well as family friendly activities like train rides with the Waveland Fire Department. November 22, Waveland, MS.

The 14th Annual Bay Saint Louis Turkey Trot 5K: For travelers looking for their next “runcation” destination, Bay St. Louis is ready to delight with their annual Turkey Trot presented by Hancock Whitney Bank. Event goers will start at the Bay St. Louis Train Depot and can choose their event funds to benefit their charity of choice. November 27, Bay St. Louis, MS.

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival: Kicking off in late November, the annual coastal holiday winter festival in Gulfport, recognized as Mississippi’s largest Christmas light show, brings everything from carnival rides to train station rides to “Dancing Trees” shows and more. November 28–December 31, Gulfport, MS.

Christmas in the Pass: Kicking off the holiday season in Pascagoula, Christmas in the Pass is an annual parade featuring everything Christmas-themed, from a tree lighting to family-friendly holiday activities to a Santa Parade and more. December 5, Pascagoula, MS.

Downtown for the Holidays: In Downtown Pascagoula, this event features a traditional Christmas parade of lights, photos with Santa, and performances – a true holiday event for the whole family. December 5, Pascagoula, MS.

Silent Light Festival: Held at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art, the Silent Light Festival is a two-day event that transforms the creativity campus into an illuminated wonderland of holiday art, music, and community. Day one features an Odyssey Illuminated Patron Part, where Greek gods, cosmic visions, and luminous storytelling collide. Day two features an all-out bash, lighting the streets of downtown Ocean Springs with a light festival and silent disco. December 5–December 6, Ocean Springs, MS.

Christmas on the Water: For travelers looking for an incredible show right on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Christmas on the Water in Biloxi kicks off the Coast’s holiday season with a lighted boat parade and firework display during the first weekend in December. December 5–December 7, Biloxi, MS.

The 3rd Annual Buck City Blues Festival: Celebrating its 3rd year in Biloxi, the Buck City Blues Festival spotlights a blend of classic and contemporary blues artists, honoring Black blues heritage through soulful, rhythm-driven performances. December 6, Biloxi, MS.

The 12th Annual Sea Santa Sail-a-Bration: A waterless boat parade through Long Beach brings everyone together for this annual Christmas event. Travelers will find a decorated boat show, photos with Santa, Christmas tree lighting, a human snow globe and more. December 6, Long Beach, MS.

Christmas in the City: This annual event in the Rue Magnolia District features an all-day entertainment with live music, arts and crafts vendors, food from local restaurants and vendors, and more. December 6, Biloxi, MS.

Mistletoe & Main Street Fair : Celebrating its 15th annual celebration, the Mistletoe & Main Street Christmas Fair in Gulfport showcases an event from 10AM - 2PM filled with holiday cheer, including free photos with Santa, local arts & crafts and food vendors, and more. Following the event, the Sugar Plum Parade kicks off at 3PM. December 6, Gulfport, MS.

A Christmas Story The Musical: A Tribute to the original, traditional, one hundred percent, red-blooded, two-fisted, all-American Christmas is ready to delight at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. This year’s musical is produced & directed by Jeb K. Rand (of Rand Productions), producer of Elf the Musical and most recently Grease the Musical at Beau Rivage. December 12– December 27, Biloxi, MS.

Christmas on the Bayou: Hosting its 26th annual event, Christmas on the Bayou in Gulfport features a celebration lighting up the Mississippi Gulf Coast with dozens upon dozens of boats decked in Christmas lights for all to see. December 13, Gulfport, MS.

“Winter in Coastal Mississippi is a unique time for travelers to experience something truly special,” said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. “From spectacular light shows along our shorelines to annual traditions locals and travelers can enjoy to our world-class dining, there’s an event ready to delight every traveler to our region.”

To plan your winter to Coastal Mississippi, find additional experiences from the destination, or learn more about the Mississippi Gulf Coast, visit CoastalMississippi.com.