Oman Air to launch four flights a week services between Muscat and Phuket

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, will offer four flights a week between Muscat and Phuket, one of Thailand’s most popular resort islands, starting from 15th November 2022. The flights will operate on (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

The Tuesday flight from Muscat will depart at 09:40 and arrive in Phuket at 18:50. The Thursday flight from Muscat will depart at 22:50 and arrive in Phuket on Sunday at 08:00. The first flight on Saturday will depart Muscat at 09:40 and arrive in Phuket at 18:50, while the second flight will depart at 22:50 and arrive on Sunday at 08:00. Economy Class tickets start at OMR 299 and Business Class tickets start at OMR 650, inclusive of taxes.

Guests travelling to Muscat and Phuket should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.

Guests can also book a customised Phuket holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.