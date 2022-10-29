Oman Air Holidays launches two new packages showcasing the best of Oman

Offering travellers a true Omani adventure, Oman Air Holidays has introduced two new packages that showcase the best of Oman’s nature, culture, and hospitality.

Recognising the beauty of this destination, the World Travel Awards decided to hold its prestigious Grand Final in Muscat, Oman on the 11th November at the stunning Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Launched just in time for the popular winter season, the bespoke packages offer visitors the choice of an all-inclusive, eight-day tour around the country’s must-see attractions, or, for those just stopping through, a relaxing one-day mini-break in the charming capital city of Muscat. From rolling desert to lush mountains, pristine beaches to historic villages, Oman is the perfect destination for those who like to go off the beaten track.

“With untouched natural landscapes, a rich and captivating heritage, and renowned warm hospitality, Oman is a true bucket-list destination. Our Best of Oman and Muscat Mini-Break packages are designed to ensure visitors don’t miss a thing, while providing them with plenty of choice, flexibility, and value,” said Mundher Al Shaikhani, Senior Manager of Oman Air Holidays. “Both packages offer great rates and a variety of customisable add-ons based on individual travel requirements. Plus, with our parent company Oman Air connecting travellers to Oman via its international network, our guests can count on an exceptional experience for their entire journey.”

Catering to long and short-stay visitors, Oman Air Holiday’s new packages provide them with appealing options that meet their distinct travel needs. The Best of Oman eight-day tour will take guests on a mesmerising journey to some of the country’s most charming cities and glorious natural landscapes, including the traditionally rooted capital, Muscat; Al Jabal Al Akhdar, or ‘green mountain’; the historic city of Nizwa; the magical desert dunes of Al Sharqiya Sands; the quaint port of Khasab, the subtropical city of Salalah, and much more. Meanwhile, for stopover visitors looking for an unforgettable 24-hour getaway, the Muscat Mini-break offers the chance to explore the capital, complete with breathtaking mountains, immaculate beaches, and historical landmarks, all for just $99 USD per night.

Offering a wide selection of tailored packages, Oman Air Holidays excels in creating amazing and unique travel experiences to some of the world’s most exciting destinations. With the introduction of its new Oman-focused packages, it is welcoming more and more international tourists to discover the beauty of Oman, complemented with the award-winning service and hospitality of Oman Air. Whether a family break, a romantic getaway, or an adventure-packed escape, there’s a holiday package to suit every taste.

