Oman Air launches future leaders commercial graduate programme for Omani nationals

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, today launched its Future Leaders Commercial Graduate Programme exclusively for Omani graduates. The intensive 2-year programme is currently accepting applications from university graduates of 2020, 2021, or 2022 and will offer up to 12 selected candidates the opportunity to gain internationally recognised qualifications while being exposed to all commercial functions at Oman Air.

Future Leaders, which officially begins in October 2022, is designed for the most talented Omani graduates, and expands on Oman Air’s excellence-focused culture. With job rotations that will expose students to six core commercial departments—Strategy & Planning, Revenue Management, Sales, Marketing, Product Development, and Service Delivery—graduates will receive practical experience from inside the airline’s diverse commercial department. The programme will help students reach their potential as commercial managers and provide them with the skill sets needed to enter the airline sector.

Oman Air CEO Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi remarked, “We are committed to attracting, guiding and mentoring university students for a successful career in aviation, which is why we are strengthening Oman Air’s commercial department with Omani graduates. There’s no better place for them to learn the ins and outs of the airline business and develop potential for commercial management than at our headquarters in Muscat. Through Future Leaders, we aim to train the best minds to become the best leaders with hands-on learning and responsibility in a fast-paced, real-world airline setting.”

Students in the programme will receive formal induction and training for two weeks before starting their employment with Oman Air. They will receive soft and hard skills training from senior commercial leadership during their first week of onboarding. Additionally, they will be given an overview of each commercial department and how they all come together to drive revenue and service delivery for the airline. They will board their first flight as an Oman Air employee and spend two days working alongside one of the airline’s country managers overseas to gain insight into how the company conducts business abroad.

In their second week, they’ll fly to IATA’s European headquarters in Geneva to undergo world-class formal training and sit an exam for the prestigious IATA Air Transport Management Certificate. The rest of the 2-year programme will see them spend three to four months rotating around each commercial function. Throughout this time, they’ll continue to receive training and have a dedicated senior leadership mentor on their entire journey.

2020, 2021 and 2022 university graduates (Omani nationals) can apply to the programme on the Oman Air website before the closing date of 31 July 2022.