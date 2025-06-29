Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Unveils Special Train Wrap to Celebrate 70th Anniversary Disneyland Resort

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency invites guests aboard Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® to experience a whimsical limited-time train wrap rolling down the Southern California coast, designed to bring a bit of Disney joy to every leg of the journey. The custom-designed exterior train artwork, unveiled and placed into service on Wednesday, June 25th encourages summer travel to The Happiest Place on Earth. With special discounts on Disneyland Resort tickets and travel for riders, families can now start the fun the moment they board.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration,” said LOSSAN Agency Chair and City of Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung. “Taking the Pacific Surfliner to one of the world’s most iconic and beloved destinations makes magical memories start the moment your journey begins.”

“With the launch of our Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, we’re excited to collaborate on this initiative and see the all-new 70th themed Amtrak Pacific Surfliner riding along the coastline of Southern California,” said Disneyland Resort Vice President of Sales and Services Lynn Clark. “As we honor the legacy of Disneyland Resort, we’re delighted to join LOSSAN to create magical, memorable vacation experiences together for our guests, where the celebration can begin even before they arrive.”

Magical Savings for Every Rider

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner offers a relaxing travel alternative with scenic views, spacious seating, free Wi-Fi and a café car. Whether planning a weekend getaway, a summer vacation or a day trip, the train is a stress-free option for Disney fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connecting major Southern California destinations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner provides easy access to Anaheim and the Disneyland Resort, making it the ideal first and last ride of a magical day.

To commemorate the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, Amtrak riders can unlock the following special offers:

Save 5% on Disneyland Resort Theme Park Admission – Available for a limited time, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner customers can enjoy 5% savings on standard theme park tickets (1-day or more Park Hopper ticket) and the Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer (specially priced 3- and 4-day tickets valid now – August 14, 2025). Savings available after tickets are purchased through the Disneyland Resort Online Ticket Store at PacificSurfliner.com/Disney.

Save 20% on Train Travel to Anaheim – Use promo code V712 when booking an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner ride to Anaheim for a 20% discount on adult fares.This offer is valid for travel on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner only and not combinable with any other discount offer. Discount is available for adult fares and applied at checkout. Fares, routes and schedules are subject to change. Other restrictions may apply.

Free Shuttle to the Park – Guests arriving at the Anaheim Station can present their Amtrak ticket to board a complimentary ART (Anaheim Regional Transportation) shuttle to the Disneyland Resort.

For more information, please visit PacificSurfliner.com/Disney.