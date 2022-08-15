Oman Air adds more flights to Istanbul and Trabzon

8 weekly flights to Istanbul

5 weekly flights to Trabzon

Widebody B787 Dreamliner and Boeing 737 service



Customized Istanbul and Trabzon holiday packages

In response to exceptional demand, Oman Air, the Sultanate of Oman’s national airline, has increased flights between Muscat and its Turkish destinations (Istanbul and Trabzon).

Based on the table below, the airline has increased frequencies between Muscat and Trabzon from 3 weekly flights to 5 weekly flights, and between Muscat and Istanbul from 7 weekly flights to 8 weekly flights.

Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional award-winning products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight. The airline offers wide-body service, including Boeing 787 Dreamliner in addition to the Boeing 737 between Muscat and Istanbul. The airline’s single-aisle Boeing 737 fleet runs flights between Muscat and Trabzon. Guests should check omanair.com for the most up-to-date flight schedules and times, as they are subject to change

Guests can also book a customized Istanbul and Trabzon holiday package through Oman Air Holidays.

Guests travelling to/ from Muscat should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.