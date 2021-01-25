Olson takes chief marketing role with Ian Schrager Company

The Ian Schrager Company has announced the appointment of Chelsea Olson to the role of chief marketing officer.

Olson joins the business with over ten years of experience in hospitality and marketing.

Her career has spanned from media and editorial to public relations, communications and branding.

Notably, Olson oversaw all marketing at the Edition flagship property in Miami for four years as part of the opening team.

She has been an integral part of the Edition team, having worked on hotel openings in Barcelona, New York’s Clocktower and Times Square.

Since leaving Edition in 2018, Olson started her marketing consultancy working on a variety of consulting projects in the lifestyle and hospitality sector whilst she has also contributed to Miami-based publications including DiningOut Magazine and Miami New Times.

“It is very difficult to find a marketing person who is smart, has leadership qualities, hardworking, and most importantly, understands and gets the unique way we market things and our pursuit of excellence and originality.

“Chelsea is a rare breed - we are lucky to have her,” said Ian Schrager.