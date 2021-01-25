Qatar Airways continues to build Africa connections

Qatar Airways has revealed plans to grow its Africa network with plans to fly to 23 destinations on more than 100 weekly flights.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are proud to be the leading international carrier connecting Africa with Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and the United States, offering more flexible travel options and a global network of flights that passengers, trade and business partners can rely on.

“Having launched three new destinations in Africa with Abuja, Accra and Luanda joining our network in 2020, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the region by adding new routes and steadily increasing frequencies across the continent.

“With the resumption of Alexandria and Cairo, we will operate over 100 weekly flights to and from Africa.”

In line with the airline’s steady rebuild of its Africa network, Qatar Airways plans to increase frequencies to the following destinations:

Alexandria: Two weekly flights, resumed today

Cairo: Up to 16 weekly flights, resumed January 18th

Cape Town: Increasing to five weekly flights from February 1st

Casablanca: Increased to five weekly flights from January 21st

Durban: Increasing to three weekly flights from February 14th

Johannesburg: Increasing to 18 weekly flights from January 26th

Maputo: Increasing to three weekly flights from February 14th

Tunis: Increased to five weekly flights from January 24th

The national carrier of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 120 destinations with plans to increase to over 130 by the end of March.