OceanSky to launch North Pole trips in 2024

OceanSky has launched tickets for a unique journey, a chance to land on the North Pole in the first hybrid airship in history.

The Swedish company will offer the highest level of comfort for these flights, in what will be the largest flying vehicle in the world.

Expeditions will start in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, flying passengers to the North Pole and landing.

Initial flights are anticipated to start from 2024.

Modern large-scale lighter-than-air vehicles have good payload capacity and can stay airborne for days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Airship is ultra-efficient and has no need for airports for take-off and landing.

Lighter-than-air- technology has evolved a lot in recent years and there are suitable applications for both cargo and passenger flight.

OceanSky was founded in 2014 after many years of research and investigation into the lighter-than-air sector and are building business development for more sustainable alternatives in aviation.

“The expedition to the North Pole is for the traveller who wants to experience the Arctic in a unique way, and at the same time contribute to the development of sustainable travel,” said Carl-Oscar Lawaczeck, chief executive and founder of OceanSky.

The Airship is a hybrid aircraft, combining buoyant lift from helium with aerodynamic lift created by the shape of its hull.

The nearly 100-meter-long vehicle is driven forward by four propellers and can fly continuously for days.

The cabin is furnished as a flying five-star hotel, with large panoramic windows and spacious cabins.

The cabin is not pressurised, which gives a quiet environment on board with pleasant air and low and slow flights.

On the flight to the North Pole, the 16 passengers will be served an arctic inspired menu prepared on board by an award-winning chef.

After landing, the passengers will experience a day excursion on the arctic plains.

More Information

Find out more about OceanSky on the official website.