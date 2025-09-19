Oceania Cruises® Unveils 2027-2028 Collection of Voyages

Oceania Cruises®, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, presents more than 230 thoughtfully curated voyages, each offering immersive experiences in some of the world’s most alluring and desirable destinations. Encompassing more than a year of itineraries across seven intimate, luxurious ships, sailings range from 7 to 96 days across all seven continents, including a 59-day South Pacific Grand Voyage from Miami to Sydney and a three-month epic adventure from Auckland to Rome, both aboard the highly acclaimed Oceania Vista®. Itineraries run through April 2028 and are open for reservations.

This collection of expertly designed itineraries invites guests to wander the legendary shores of the Mediterranean, embrace the storybook charm of Northern Europe and marvel at the dramatic beauty of Iceland. Travelers may choose to feel the vibrant rhythms of the Caribbean, the captivating allure of Asia and the South Pacific, and the untamed majesty of Alaska, each destination promising its own unforgettable discoveries.

The 2027–2028 Collection of Voyages offers an abundance of enriching overnight stays that unlock bucket-list experiences, whether it’s an exquisite dinner at a stately château in Bordeaux, an immersive journey on Singapore’s famed Night Safari, or a stay in a serene overwater bungalow in Bora Bora.

“Alongside our reputation for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Oceania Cruises is widely acclaimed for crafting some of the most enticing and destination-rich itineraries in the cruise industry,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our 2027–2028 Collection of Voyages pairs iconic ports with compelling new discoveries – designed to delight even the most seasoned explorers.”

Highlights of the 2027-2028 Collection

Quiet Mediterranean: Oceania Allura™ will sail the line’s first-ever winter season in the Mediterranean, exploring this popular region during the cooler, less-traveled months of November through March. Guests are afforded countless opportunities to linger longer with in-port overnights and savor the season’s rich flavors and traditions, including Europe’s famed holiday markets.

Return to Alaska: Oceania Riviera™ returns to Alaska offering more than a dozen itineraries ranging from 7 to 11 days, with many convenient round-trip itineraries embarking in Seattle. Foodies looking to explore The Last Frontier can indulge in seven exquisite open-seating restaurants on board, the Alaska Chef’s Market Dinners at Terrace Café, hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center, and so much more.

59-Day South Pacific Grand Voyage: Setting sail aboard Oceania Vista in October 2027, this showstopping itinerary departs Miami for the Panama Canal before sailing to Hawaii, French Polynesia, Fiji, Australia and more, making it the ultimate way to explore this region without boarding a plane.

96-Day South Pacific, India, Arabia and Europe Grand Voyage: This epic journey offers travelers longer to explore diverse cultures, breathtaking landscapes and iconic cities across multiple continents. Beginning in Auckland, guests will discover hidden gems in Southeast Asia, explore legendary monuments in Egypt and cruise through ancient Mediterranean harbors. This once-in-a-lifetime voyage redefines what it means to travel the world by sea – all from the comfort and elegance of Oceania Vista.

Insights into Asia: Oceania Riviera and Oceania Vista will sail throughout Asia in 2027-2028, with a focus on the beauty and traditions of Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. Guests can revel in the energy of iconic cities like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo alongside the tranquil rhythm of coastal villages and revered ancient temples.

Europe

Oceania Cruises’ most extensive collection of Europe voyages to date explores from the French Riviera to the Turkish Coast and from the British Isles to the fjords of Greenland and Norway. Guests can discover iconic cities such as Rome, Istanbul, Dublin and Stockholm as well as off-the-beaten-path gems like the Greek isle of Milos, famed for its breathtaking landscapes, unique volcanic rock formations, crystal-clear waters and charming villages. Or discover the Icelandic village of Djupivogur, nestled amid ice-carved, snowcapped mountains. These sailings also offer the line’s first opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in the Mediterranean, when sparkling lights and festive decor transform town squares into enchanting seasonal spectacles.

Tropics & Exotics

This collection of expansive journeys takes guests from the sultry isles of the Caribbean to the exotic shores of Asia and Australia. Luxuriate on the pristine beaches of Jamaica and Aruba before witnessing firsthand the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal. Enjoy overnight stays to fully explore iconic cities such as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore. Delight in island-hopping through paradise in French Polynesia and Fiji or embark on adventures Down Under, sailing from Sydney’s famed harbor to New Zealand’s majestic fjords. Whichever itinerary guests choose, each day promises fresh discoveries framed by breathtaking ocean vistas.

North America

Set sail for America’s Last Frontier, cruising past Alaska’s majestic glaciers and exploring the Tlingit heritage of communities like Klawock, nestled among towering forests and rugged coastlines. On the East Coast, the vibrant hues of autumn welcome guests to Canada and New England, where historic cities such as Montreal and Boston are framed by natural wonders like Saguenay Fjord National Park. North America also serves as a gateway for epic transoceanic journeys in 2027–2028, from Miami to the inviting shores of Bermuda and the Azores en route to Europe or from Vancouver across the Pacific to Japan.

Oceania Insignia’s Farewell Tour

Summer 2027 offers a final opportunity to explore the British Isles, Nordic shores and the Baltic aboard Oceania Insignia™ before her retirement in November that same year. Oceania Insignia’s farewell season invites guests to experience the ship’s intimate charm, acclaimed cuisine and personalized service while visiting iconic ports like Monte Carlo, Venice and Athens, along with less-traveled destinations like Zakynthos and Bodrum. Oceania Insignia’s remarkable journey concludes in the historic port of Civitavecchia, Italy.

Whether exploring the seaside villages of the Mediterranean or cosmopolitan capitals of Asia, every itinerary in the 2027-2028 Collection of Voyages promises the exceptional comfort and style that are hallmarks of Oceania Cruises’ Small Ship Luxury™. Attentive, personalized service, an array of inclusive amenities and The Finest Cuisine at Sea® come together within a casually elegant ambiance to create an onboard experience that is enriching, memorable and refreshingly carefree.

The Best Value in Luxury Cruising

In addition to a suite of newly announced itineraries, Oceania Cruises is enhancing the value of each cruise with a generous choice of amenity for all guests. For languid travelers who like to unwind by sipping and savoring at sea, complimentary wine and beer by the glass will enhance the onboard experience. Dozens of choices, such as sparkling wine; red, white or rosé wine; or a selection of international beers and more, are available to guests during lunch and dinner hours. Or, for adventurous types who look forward to stepping ashore to soak in the rich culture, cuisine and history of the destination, a generous shore excursion credit is available to apply to any of Oceania Cruises’ small-group immersive tours or private, custom-tailored experiences in locales all over the world.

Beyond Oceania Cruises’ always included amenities – free specialty dining, unlimited WiFi and shipboard gratuities – guests can book with confidence thanks to the line’s Best Value Guarantee, which ensures they receive the best overall value for their voyage – no matter when they choose to book.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.