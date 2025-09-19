AmaWaterways Expands European Orderbook with Eight New Ships

AmaWaterways, the largest cruise line dedicated exclusively to river cruising, today announced plans to expand its European orderbook with eight new ships scheduled for delivery by 2030. With these additions, the company’s global fleet will grow to more than 40 vessels – doubling its vessel count since 2020. This expansion reflects the surging demand for AmaWaterways’ immersive river cruise experiences.

“Our expanding fleet is a direct response to the strong demand from guests eager to discover river cruising and Europe’s beautiful rivers,” said Catherine Powell, CEO of AmaWaterways. “These new ships represent exciting opportunities for our valued travel partners and us to grow together. With each new ship, we will continue to sail our guests to the heart of every destination while delivering the high-touch service, elegant design, and immersive experiences that define AmaWaterways.”

AmaWaterways is known for its carefully curated itineraries and immersive shore excursions, ranging from guided cultural explorations to exclusive culinary and active experiences. Each day on an AmaWaterways cruise offers up to seven included excursions tailored to a wide range of interests and activity levels - from history-rich walking tours and scenic bike rides to wine tastings in renowned vineyards and unique local experiences like truffle hunting in the south of France.

Onboard, guests enjoy award-winning cuisine and AmaWaterways’ signature Wellness Hosts lead daily exercise and relaxation classes, providing guests with holistic experiences both on and off the ship. Leisure options onboard feature sun deck pools, walking tracks, fitness rooms, spas, and local cultural performances each evening. Guests are accompanied throughout their journey by a dedicated Cruise Manager and a highly attentive crew, with select suites offering butler service for the ultimate in personalised care.

AmaWaterways has been recognised for having the highest number of returning guests in river cruising, a testament to the exceptional experiences that keep travellers coming back year after year.

With its planned fleet expansion, AmaWaterways continues to set the standard for immersive river cruising in Europe. The company will continue to work closely with its community of travel partners while delivering the high-touch, high-value service that guests have come to expect and love. Further details on the new ships will be announced in the months ahead.

