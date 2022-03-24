Princess Cruises reports strong Enchanted Princess demand

Princess Cruises has reported unprecedented demand for Enchanted Princess’ new 2022 ex-UK season since the voyages went on sale earlier.

The line recently announced that its new ship Enchanted Princess will sail roundtrips from Southampton from May to September.

She will be offering 13 voyages ranging from four to 14-nights to destinations including the Mediterranean, Canary Islands, Scandinavia and Norway.

Tony Roberts, vice president Princess Cruises UK and Europe, said: “Since the new voyages for Enchanted Princess went on sale, demand has exceeded expectations.

“Trading in the first four hours has been even stronger than for our ‘Seacations’ launch this time last year, which was one of our strongest trading days in history for the UK market.

“Our phone lines and agent chat has been full this morning and our travel agent partners are reporting a significant uptick in bookings, with many guests having registered interest before the new cruises went on sale.

“This illustrates that there is still a strong demand from guests for a cruise holiday from Southampton with Princess, and it’s fantastic to see that guests are excited as we are to have our new ship Enchanted Princess sailing from the UK this summer.”