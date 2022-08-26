Emirates to operate direct A380 services to Kuala Lumpur, Auckland from December

Dubai carrier Emirates will restore its non-stop A380 services to and from Auckland and Kuala Lumpur, starting from December 1, it announced on August 25.

The airline currently operates to both cities with a linked Boeing 777-300ER service, which stops at the Malaysian capital before continuing on to Auckland

The start of A380 flights will see both cities delinked and served with direct services to and from Dubai, the carrier said in a statement. The new service between Dubai and Auckland will also reclaim its title as the longest route on the Emirates network, clocking in 14,200km, in addition to being one of the world’s longest non-stop scheduled commercial flights.

Emirates’ direct flight EK448 from Dubai to Auckland will depart at 10.05am and arrives at 11.05am the next day. The return flight will depart Auckland at 9.15pm and arrives in Dubai at 5.25am the next day. All times are local. Emirates’ A380 service to Kuala Lumpur, EK 346 will depart Dubai at 3.30am, landing at 2.35pm. EK 343 will depart Kuala Lumpur at 1.45am, arriving in Dubai at 5.05am. Tickets can be booked on the carrier’s website or via its app or through online and offline travel agents.

The airline said that it is accelerating the deployment of its A380 aircraft in line with growing global demand for air travel, with 32 destinations currently being served on a scheduled basis. While New Zealand is encouraging more incoming traffic via a global campaign in key markets, Emirates also signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the Malaysia Tourism Board to develop inbound visitor traffic into the country from across the airline’s network.