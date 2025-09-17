Le Méridien Saigon Wins Big in 2025 and Rolls Out Festive Programs to Celebrate

Le Méridien Saigon has achieved numerous awards in the first half of 2025, thanks to its stunning vision, prime location, and diverse high-end dining options.

Situated in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City with a view overlooking the Saigon River, the hotel offers convenient access for guests to various attractions, business meetings, and events. Le Méridien Saigon also provides a modern stay experience with a variety of upscale dining options at its three restaurants: Akuna, BARSON, and Latest Recipe.

AWARDED WITH PRESTIGIOUS HONORS

Le Méridien Saigon is one of the few hotels that not only boasts a renowned brand under the Marriott International but also features acclaimed dining establishments, including the Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant Akuna, Latest Recipe, and the BARSON lounge.

The hotel has solidified its position with a series of prestigious awards in the first half of 2025: the Best Scenic View award recognized by the Haute Grandeur Global Awards; Tatler Asia’s Top 20 Best Restaurants and Best Sommelier awards for the fine dining restaurant Akuna; and 2025 marks the second consecutive year that Akuna has received the prestigious Michelin star.

A VIBRANT FESTIVAL SEASON AHEAD

With its prime location and distinguished dining options, Le Méridien Saigon is undoubtedly an ideal destination for travelers this festive season. The holiday season is known to be the busiest time of the year for the hotel, featuring a series of weekly events designed to provide guests with an exceptional and luxurious experience.

Mr. Lars Kerfin, General Manager of Le Méridien Saigon, shared: “We always prioritize delivering fresh and high-class experiences for our guests, so continuous creativity and exciting programming are our core principles. This holiday season, we’re excited to announce the return of the Advent Calendar – your favorite gift-hunting program, along with many enticing gifts and programs from our accommodation services, BARSON, Latest Recipe, and Akuna.”

Make your holiday complete with the perfect combination of relaxation, dining, and entertainment. Book your stay today to discover surprises at Le Méridien Saigon – where style and sophistication meet.