New Staybridge Suites Hotels in Bangkok Offer Top Value Longer Stay Packages

With the Staybridge Suites Bangkok Thonglor “Stay Longer & Save More” package, guests staying a minimum of seven nights can enjoy a special rate of THB2,500++ (THB2962/US$86 including taxes).

The package includes a 28 sqm (300 sq ft) Studio Deluxe Suite – additional room sizes are available – Wi-Fi, daily breakfast for two, premium bedding and access to facilities such as Japanese onsen, sauna, fitness and sky pool. Guests can join The Social, an evening gathering, hosted by the hotel every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The promotion is on offer now for stays up to December 31, 2023, including public holidays in Thailand and Christmas. Guests earn IHG One Rewards nights and points with each stay.

The trendy Thonglor area of Bangkok is characterised by boutique stores, community malls and numerous bustling venues from local street food, fine dining restaurants and hip cafes to glamorous clubs and nightspots. The BTS Thonglor skytrain station is a 10-minute walk away.

For more information or to book email [email protected]. Visit https://bit.ly/bkkthextended. Tel: +66 2 059 8999.

Save 20% with Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit’s “Extended Stay Promotion”

Bangkok’s newest hotel opening, the Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit, is offering 20% off with its “Extended Stay Promotion,” for guests staying 15 nights or more.

Rates include daily breakfast for two, free Wi-Fi, suite room with full kitchenette, fitness, swimming pool and Japanese onsen, The Den co-working space and complementary social networking hour hosted by the hotel every Monday to Wednesday.

With the 20% discount, rates start from THB2720++ (THB3222/US$93 including taxes) for a 28 sqm (300 sq ft) Studio Suite. Additional suite sizes are available.

The 20% discount rate can be booked until October 31, 2023 for stays anytime.

Located in Sukhumvit 24, the property is ideally located for quick access to Phrom Phong BTS Station, the Emquartier and Emporium malls, Samitivej Hospital, many overseas embassies, plus varied dining and nightlife options.

For further information or to book Staybridge Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit’s “Extended Stay Promotion,” email [email protected]. Or visit https://bit.ly/bkkppextended. Tel: +66 2 779 8999.