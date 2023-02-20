Canopy by Hilton Celebrates its Canadian Debut in Toronto

Hilton, Easton’s Group of Hotels and The Gupta Group today announced the opening of Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville. Marking the brand’s Canadian debut, this boutique hotel delivers elevated experiences with a local flair in one of Toronto’s most prominent neighbourhoods.

“We’re excited to open Canada’s very first Canopy by Hilton hotel in Toronto. With its premium location, the hotel will bring a unique blend of sophistication, convenience and urban living,” said Reetu Gupta, ambassadress, The Gupta Group and Easton’s Group of Hotels. “Nestled between the picturesque Yorkville neighbourhood and the wooded Rosedale neighbourhood, Canopy Toronto Yorkville offers guests an exciting new way to experience the city.”

“Joining a global portfolio of more than 35 sophisticated boutique hotels, Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville is an incredible property to mark the brand’s Canadian debut,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand leader, Canopy by Hilton. “With its local vibe, bespoke culinary offerings and elevated design, Canopy Toronto Yorkville offers an inspired stay that embodies the experience of the Canopy by Hilton brand.”

Thoughtful Design

With design led by Studio Munge, the 184-room hotel celebrates the best of the neighbourhood through thoughtful and authentic design. Canopy Central, the hotel lobby, welcomes guests with layered interiors, curved edges and organic motifs complemented by an impressive local art collection.

In a nod to its unique location between bustling Yorkville and forested Rosedale, the property pairs oak features with copper accents to highlight the unique connection between nature and cosmopolitan life. “Just-Right” guest rooms also incorporate the brand’s iconic canopy bed and inviting warmth while public areas include a sleek indoor pool, a modern fitness centre incorporating local street art, a transfer lounge and 3,500 square feet of meeting space.

A Dynamic Culinary Experience

Under the leadership of Justin Raponi, executive chef and lead culinary enthusiast, Canopy Toronto Yorkville will boast two on-site dining options. Día serves as a gathering place to enjoy seasonal fare and eclectic wines and spirits. Día offers a variety of dishes including memorable cheeses, Roman-style pizza and more. Visitors and locals alike can also enjoy the restaurant’s signature wine program and sample libations as a part of Canopy’s bespoke evening tastings.

For lighter fare, Virtu Café & Provisions fosters a strong connection with the surrounding neighbourhoods and the entire city. Opening a few months after Canopy Toronto Yorkville’s debut, the hotel’s all-day café will serve purposefully sourced, locally inspired dishes and foster a connection with the community.

In the Heart of It All

Yorkville is one of the city’s trendiest neighbourhoods with world-class shopping, dining and cultural attractions – alongside renowned events like the Toronto International Film Festival. In Rosedale, guests can discover the neighbourhood’s natural beauty and even take part in local celebrations like the annual Mayfair, a springtime festival. Canopy Toronto Yorkville is a short distance from some of the city’s most notable attractions like the Royal Ontario Museum, Gardiner Museum and Casa Loma. The hotel is also steps away from the Sherbourne subway station, connecting guests to the Greater Toronto Area. “Canopy Enthusiasts” – hotel team members and local know-hows – can connect guests to the city’s most popular sights or local hotspots, and Canopy Bikes are available so guests can explore what the neighbourhood has to offer.

“Affectionately known as “The Six” by locals, Toronto is an energizing, unique city with something for everyone, and Canopy Toronto Yorkville is no exception,” said Shaileen Shah, general manager, Canopy Toronto Yorkville. “Canopy Toronto Yorkville creatively represents the city’s rich culture through thoughtful design, a curated art collection, locally sourced cuisine and more. We’re eager to welcome guests to our city and hotel.”

Canopy Toronto Yorkville will participate in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class portfolio of 19 distinct hotel brands which boasts more than 150 million members. Members who book directly will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.