New Historic Direct Flight, New York to the Faroe Islands, to Launch this Summer

Atlantic Airways, the Faroese national carrier, is launching a historic first scheduled service between the U.S. and the Faroe Islands. The route will connect New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) with Vágar Airport (FAE) in the Faroe Islands.

This will be the first ever direct regularly scheduled flight between the U.S. and the Faroe Islands, offering a shorter journey time to the Faroe Islands - with a flight time of 7 hours - as well as a greener alternative, saving on the emissions of the additional take-off and landing that is involved with connecting flights.

The service will begin as a seasonal route and from August 22 through October 4, 2023, will run once a week, on Wednesdays to the Faroe Islands, and Tuesdays back to New York. Travelers from the U.S. who would like to visit the Faroe Islands during other time periods can easily do so though Keflavik airport in Iceland.

Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways, says: “This is something we have been working hard on for quite some time and we are extremely excited about being able to announce this new historic route connecting the Faroe Islands and the U.S. We are confident of the demand between the U.S. and the Faroe Islands.”

Atlantic Airways will use Airbus 320neo aircraft for the operations between Vágar Airport and New York Stewart International Airport.

Tickets are now on sale; prices start at $895 roundtrip.

