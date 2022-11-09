NEW EUROPEAN GOLF ACCOLADE CAPS A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR VERDURA RESORT

Sicily’s Verdura Resort, a Rocco Forte Hotel has capped a memorable last 12 months by being named in the top three of a respected new list of the best golf resorts in Europe.

The luxury venue rose four places to be ranked third in Golf World magazine’s updated poll of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe’ following an impressive year that has seen the resort earn widespread praise after the reopening of its acclaimed East Course last autumn following a major redesign by Kyle Phillips.

Assessed across four categories – courses, accommodation, amenities and setting – Verdura scored highly in each to amass an overall score of 90 points, with the resort singled out by the judging panel for the quality of its location and golf and lifestyle facilities.

Announcing its verdict, the Top 100 panel said: “There are not too many big moves from the 2020 list but moving four places in the top 10 is a significant one. It’s also very easy to explain.

“The East (Course) is now better than either of the original courses and a certainty for a prominent slot in next year’s Continental Courses Top 100.

“Off the course, the quality has been constant. The food is peerless. The active can enjoy beach volleyball fencing and football with stars such as ex-Juventus striker David Trezeguet. The more indolent can laze by the infinity pool or be pampered in the spa. The icing on the cake is the achingly beautiful white-sand beach just yards from the heart of the resort.

“A return to the top three for this heavenly Sicilian seaside resort feels very appropriate.”

Phillips spent three years reworking his magic at Verdura Resort, returning to the site of his original creation to upgrade the East and West courses, with a number of new features added and modifications made to the routing of both courses.

Away from golf, the resort has recently added to its extensive luxury accommodation choice with the opening of 20 new Rocco Forte private villas.

Giacomo Battafarano, General Manager at Verdura Resort, said: “To be ranked as one of the three best golf resorts in Europe is a great achievement when you consider some of the fantastic venues that are included in this list.

“It’s been another memorable year for Verdura with the launch of the redesigned East Course and the opening of the new villas. With the investment that has been made, the resort continues to go from strength to strength and we’re looking forward to many more exciting times ahead in the years to come.”

The Top 100 recognition is the latest in an array of honours that Verdura Resort has received recently, including the East Course being named as Italy’s best layout in Golf World’s inaugural list of the ‘Top 100 Courses in Italy’ and the luxury venue also finishing first in the ‘Best Resorts’ category.

A member of the exclusive European Tour Destinations network, Verdura Resort is famous for offering members and guests an unforgettable five-star golf experience in one of the most beautiful settings in world.

Home of the European Tour’s Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, the resort is nestled in 230 hectares of stunning Mediterranean landscape on Sicily’s southern coast and features a choice of 203 elegant rooms and suites as well as private villas. Away from golf, guests can enjoy an extensive array of other luxury sports and lifestyle facilities, as well as the opportunity to sample wide variety of gastronomy, wine, history, and culture.