New commercial president for Seabourn

Seabourn, has strengthened its global commercial team with the appointment of Tony Roberts as global vice president commercial operations.

Roberts, currently vice president, Princess Cruises UK and Europe, will join Seabourn from March and will lead revenue management; deployment; revenue forecasting; planning and analytics for the Seabourn brand globally.

He will be based in the UK but will report to Seabourn president, Josh Leibowitz.

Current Holland America Line and Seabourn UK & Ireland managing director, Lynn Narraway, will become solely dedicated to Seabourn with an expanded role to include responsibility for Europe.

Narraway will report to Roberts as part of the new commercial organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nico Bleichrodt, Holland America Line’s vice president of international sales, will continue to report to Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, and takes on added responsibility for Holland America Line’s sales in the UK.

As part of the new structure, Seabourn’s current vice president product management and development, Sean Brennan will be appointed head of commercial planning and strategy, reporting into Roberts.

Brennan will lead commercial planning; analytics; fuel optimisation; revenue forecasting and the relationship with the Holland America Group revenue shared services.

Commenting on the appointment, Liebowitz said: “I’ve been impressed with Tony’s leadership of Princess in the UK and Europe and I’m excited that he is joining the Seabourn family as we add our expedition ships to the fleet.

“Tony will bring a wealth of commercial and global sourcing experience to the Seabourn team.

“The UK is the second largest market for Seabourn and represents an important growth area.

“We are extremely excited to have Tony and Lynn together in the UK to continue to grow the Seabourn opportunity.”