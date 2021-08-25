New co-chief development officers for Rosewood

Rosewood has announced that Radha Arora, president of the company, and Michael Dojlidko, group head of legal, will take on additional responsibilities as co-chief development officers.

In this newly created shared role, Arora and Dojlidko will lead the development team to support its ambitious expansion and growing presence in the global luxury hospitality arena.

Both will also retain their existing titles.

As co-chief development officers, Arora and Dojlidko will lead five distinct brands including ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts; upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts; KHOS, a lifestyle concept by Rosewood; Asaya, an integrated well-being concept; and Carlyle & Co., a modern and progressive private members clubs recently launched under the Rosewood umbrella.

“I am thrilled to officially announce Radha and Michael as co-chief development officers for the group, a role in which they will continue to expand their leadership and further Rosewood’s positioning in the industry and around the world,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

“Over the past six months, Radha and Michael have been acting as interims in the position and in that short time our development team has signed eight new deals across the world.

“I am excited to see Radha and Michael fully take on these new responsibilities and lead our brand into key markets through our ongoing targeted and strategic expansion.”

A seasoned hotelier with over 30 years of luxury hospitality leadership experience, Arora first joined Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in 2011.

In his ten-year tenure as president, Arora has overseen the brand’s growth from a predominantly North American brand to a global leader in luxury hospitality.

Serving as group head of legal for Rosewood Hotel Group since 2017, Dojlidko has more than 20 years of experience in corporate law, specialising in mergers and acquisitions for public and private companies, including hotel agreements and real estate dispositions, as well as supervising finance and legal departments and acting as senior advisor to company leadership.

Prior to joining Rosewood, he spent 12 years at Starwood Hotels & Resorts.