Naureen Youssef joins Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences as the New Director of Marketing

Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences, the iconic landmark of Arabian hospitality in Abu Dhabi, is pleased to announce the appointment of Naureen Youssef as its new Director of Marketing, bringing over a decade of brand management, strategic marketing, and public relations in hospitality.

Naureen Youssef joins Bab Al Qasr with a powerhouse background across notable global properties. Her career includes six successful years with Marriott Hotels, where she held senior Marketing and PR positions at flagship properties such as Marriott Hotel Al Forsan Abu Dhabi. JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, and The Westin Cairo Golf Resort & Spa where she played a pivotal role in amplifying the brand’s presence in a highly competitive market.

Naureen brings a uniquely global flair, born in Denmark with Egyptian roots, she blends Nordic sensibility with Middle Eastern warmth to create resonant storytelling and memorable campaigns.

In addition to her professional achievements, Naureen is a published author, ICF-certified life coach, and a TEDx speaker.

“Joining Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences feels exciting and inspiring,” said Naureen. “This property is a true symbol of Arabian luxury and elegance, and I look forward to shaping stories and campaigns that will not only highlight its beauty but also celebrate its role as a cultural and hospitality landmark in Abu Dhabi showing the essence of Arabia.”

Renowned for her creative storytelling, innovative approach, and people-centric leadership, Naureen is well positioned to elevate Bab Al Qasr brand presence globally.

About Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences:

Located on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences is a luxurious beachfront destination that seamlessly blends Arabian heritage with contemporary elegance. Featuring 677 rooms, including 114 suites and 265 fully furnished apartments, the hotel offers world-class accommodations, private beach access, an infinity pool, fine dining experiences, and a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center. With exceptional event spaces, including the Al Dana Ballroom, Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences caters to discerning travellers, couples, families, and business guests seeking unparalleled luxury and personalized hospitality in the heart of Abu Dhabi.

For more information, visit www.babalqasr.com

or call +971 2 205 3000.