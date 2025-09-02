Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Appoints New CEO with a Strategic Focus on India

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Hishan Singhawansa as its new Chief Executive Officer, outlining a vision that places India at the heart of Sri Lanka’s tourism growth story.

With over 17 years at the John Keells Group (JKH), Singhawansa steps into leadership at a time when Sri Lanka’s arrivals from India have surged by more than 30% in the first half of 2025, reaffirming India as the country’s largest source market.

“Sri Lanka is one of the most accessible and exciting destinations for Indian travellers, just 90 minutes away from Chennai and Bengaluru, and under four hours from Delhi and Mumbai,” said Singhawansa. “With scale, innovation, and consistency, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is ready to elevate these connections, offering luxury, lifestyle, and authentic experiences that resonate deeply with Indian leisure, MICE, and wedding segments.”

Cinnamon’s flagship development, Cinnamon Life Colombo, represents a US$1.2 billion integrated resort the largest of its kind in South Asia. With 687 rooms and 160,000 sq. ft. of MICE facilities for up to 5,000 guests, it is designed to position Colombo alongside Singapore, Bangkok, and Dubai as a regional powerhouse for Indian weddings, corporate events, and large-scale conferences.

Beyond infrastructure, the group is investing in people and purpose. The Cinnamon Hospitality Academy is equipping Sri Lanka’s workforce to meet world-class standards, while initiatives such as EmpowHer target a 30% increase in women’s participation within three years, creating safer, more inclusive hospitality workplaces. Meanwhile, Cinnamon Nature Trails, the brand’s conservation-led tourism arm, continues to offer experiential journeys from whale watching to wildlife safaris that appeal to India’s rapidly growing interest in sustainable travel.

“Tourism is about economic transformation and community empowerment,” added Singhawansa. “Our commitment is to be a catalyst for change, ensuring Indian travellers not only experience the best of Sri Lanka but also contribute to uplifting local communities.”

As the only Sri Lankan brand within the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts connects with over 30 million loyalty members worldwide through its Cinnamon Discovery programme. With a portfolio of 17 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Cinnamon is uniquely positioned to capture India’s outbound growth, delivering authenticity, innovation, and scale to strengthen Sri Lanka and the Maldives as leading global destinations.