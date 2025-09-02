Purely Yours Showcases Holiday Possibilities with Pure Luxury

Pure Luxury, the ultra-luxury B2B brand of dnata Travel Group UK, has launched Purely Yours today, their latest campaign and curated book filled with tailor-made luxury escapes. Purely Yours showcases a collection of luxury hotels, resorts, and bespoke itineraries designed to cater to a wide range of travellers, from couples and adult groups to multi-generational families, families with young children, and families with teens. With their expertise, insider knowledge, and trusted global partners, Pure Luxury ensures thoughtful touches are woven into every journey.

Agents will discover a world of exceptional places and unforgettable experiences across Pure Luxury’s new 60-page printed book, which is being delivered to 500 agents from today. Alongside the book, 40 exclusive offers and additional inspiration are available on the campaign’s dedicated microsite. Each element has been carefully crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail that Pure Luxury’s experienced team—boasting over 240 years of combined expertise—applies to every bespoke holiday.

To celebrate the launch of Purely Yours, Pure Luxury is offering agents the chance to win one of two £1,500 Farebank Reward jackpots. All bookings made during the campaign period can be entered into the prize draw, with one winner announced at the end of September and another at the end of October. This incentive sits alongside Pure Luxury’s year-round Farebank Rewards program, which enables agents to earn up to £1,500 on every booking.

Pure Luxury ensures that every holiday begins the moment customers step out of their front door, thanks to a complimentary return Blacklane UK chauffeur service (T&Cs apply). Guests can enjoy seamless travel to and from the airport, complemented by complimentary UK airport lounge passes to make the journey smooth and indulgent right up until their sun-drenched escape.

Commenting on the launch, Sarah Lancashire, Marketing Director, said: “Purely Yours is just a sample of what we can curate for customers. It launches at a time when we know our agents will be receiving a variety of holiday requests for all different types of travellers. No request is too small or too ambitious—this is bespoke travel, designed entirely around your customer. It is Purely Yours.”

