MSC Meraviglia to sail from New York year-round

MSC Cruises has announced that for the first time it will base one of its ships in New York and operate year-round sailings.

MSC Meraviglia will homeport in the Big Apple from April 2023 for year-round cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England and Canada.

Many of the cruises from New York will visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve – a private island destination in the Bahamas.

The deployment is set to enhance MSC Cruises’ presence in the North American market by complementing the rich choice of ships and itineraries sailing from both Miami and Port Canaveral/Orlando in Florida and will give guests the opportunity to extend their holiday with a stay in New York either before or after their cruise.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said: “New York is one of the most incredible and vibrant destinations in the world so by adding the city as a year-round homeport for MSC Meraviglia we are greatly enhancing our offering in North America.

“The itineraries will have a very strong appeal not only for our guests in the United States but also for international holidaymakers and given the huge range of intercontinental flights to and from the Big Apple, these sailings will be accessible to guests from all around the world.”

MSC Meraviglia will offer a wide variety of itineraries ranging from six-to-11 nights and sales open tomorrow.

Options are available for guests to book additional days before or after their holidays at sea to make the most of the city that never sleeps.

“We designed our mix of itineraries to take advantage of New York’s geographic flexibility, so that our guests can soak up the sun in the Caribbean during the spring and winter seasons, head to Bermuda during the summer or go north to see Canada’s natural beauty in the autumn.

“And of course, for those guests that wish to discover New York there is the option to do so pre or post their cruise to really make the most out of their holiday.”