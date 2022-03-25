MSC Grandiosa to sail from Southampton next summer

MSC Cruises has announced news of its 2023 deployments, confirming MSC Grandiosa will be sailing from Southampton.

The ship will arrive on April 24th next year and will perform 23 cruises on a variety of itineraries, including mini trips to Rotterdam and Bruges, as well as longer cruises taking in the Mediterranean and the Canary islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship is the sister to MSC Virtuosa which is returning to the port for a full season beginning April this year.

Of the news Antonio Paradiso, managing director MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: “We have been delighted with the response to the MSC Virtuosa sailings for 2022 and look forward to bringing another of our largest and most loved ships to the port of Southampton.

“We have seen strong demand for the itineraries for this year with particular interest in the two 14-night sailings to the Mediterranean taking place in the school summer holidays and as a result have replicated many of these itineraries ready for the 2023 season.”

He added: “For the last two years planning anything has been difficult but with an optimistic outlook and following demand from customers it is great to be able to put these cruises on sale over a year in advance, and we urge guests and travel agents to take advantage of the great rates available during this early booking window.”