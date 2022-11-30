MSC Cruises partners with TimeVallée to further enrich its catalogue of luxury brands

MSC Cruises is stepping up its high-end retail selection on board, thanks to a further enriched catalogue of luxury brands and a new partnership with TimeVallée.

The two Geneva-based companies are bringing the “Swiss touch” to the high seas, the sense of elegance and high-quality that the country is known for and bringing along with them a host of revered Swiss watch brands to the delight of guests.

Launching this November, for the first time on any cruise ship, the TimeVallée concept will feature on MSC Seascape. Since its inception in 2014, TimeVallée has been making waves in the luxury watch retail sector. Their curated multi-brand selection makes for a destination store that offers some of the most prestigious watches available from over 30 top luxury brands.

Aboard MSC Seascape, TimeVallée store will feature a wide inventory of world-famous Maisons, including: Cartier, Baume & Mercier, Hublot, IWC, Mont Blanc, Panerai and Tag Heuer. The look and feel of the space will replicate that of other TimeVallée shops on land and offer the same unique service, complete with extensive brand storytelling and know-how.

Brandon Briggs, MSC Cruises SVP Onboard Revenues, shared: “The beauty of luxury shopping at sea is that cruise guests have plenty of time on board. Since cruises are most often at least seven days long, guests have the ability to return throughout the cruise, revisiting their desired purchases and savouring the luxury experience. As we evolve our ships, we have understood the importance of evolving our retail spaces along with them; creating larger retail spaces that are more tailored to customer needs, which is why TimeVallée’s multi-brand but in-depth approach was a perfect fit for our guest experience.”

Michael Guenoun, CEO of TimeVallée International, added: “We are delighted to partner with MSC to open TimeVallée at sea for the first time. We are bringing the utmost luxury experience for watch lovers to discover a unique luxury retail concept where client can discover and browse through the most sought-after fine watchmaking brands.”

The name TimeVallée, is evocative of the valleys wherein many fine Swiss watches have traditionally been manufactured throughout history. TimeVallée perpetuates the heritage and savoir-faire of the fine watchmaking and invites both newcomers to luxury and watch aficionados alike to browse, learn, share and experience the watchmaking world. Catering to a host of luxury watch maisons, mixing heritage and contemporary design, TimeVallée offers guests dedicated brand experiences in the different areas of the boutique, hosted by well-versed expert brand ambassadors.

Worldwide, TimeVallée now has 34 stores, each offering an immersive experience for lovers of fine watches.

The Naming Ceremony for MSC Seascape will take place in New York City, in a glittering event on 7 December 2022. The new ship will offer two different seven-night itineraries, stopping at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, or calling at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.