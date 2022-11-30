Heathrow to donate life-saving defibrillators to local community groups and charities

Heathrow is giving away defibrillators to local community groups, charities and small organisations around the airport. The life-saving devices are looking for a new home and are free of charge to any local community group that could benefit from one in the neighbouring area.

The airport has recently updated all the devices in its terminals and, after thorough testing, wants to make sure the previous models which have plenty life in them go to good use. Defibrillators can provide a vital lifeline when someone suffers a cardiac arrest and increase their chances of survival while medical help is on its way.

Heathrow is offering to donate Lifepack 1000 units, all of which are under 10 years old and still in full working order with new batteries, a carry case and strap. The units only require new pads, which cost around £10 to replace. There are 65 devices still available.

Becky Coffin, Director of Communities and Sustainability at Heathrow, said: “A defibrillator in the right place can be a genuine lifesaver. That’s why we want to make sure that every single one of these is given a good home in the local community. Anyone from a local group who thinks they would benefit from a free defibrillator should get in touch to register their interest.”

To register an interest please contact the Heathrow Communities Team, providing details of the organisation you represent and why the defibrillator would be of use to you. Requests should be sent to [email protected] by Monday 12th December.

To find out more about the support Heathrow’s community team can offer in your local area, visit: https://www.heathrow.com/company/local-community

