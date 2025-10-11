Southworth, the family-owned, visionary developer behind some of the world’s most renowned private clubs, proudly announces The Alpine Club, Telluride’s first fully private, on-mountain club that redefines alpine lifestyle with four seasons of adventure. Located within a stunning 26,000-square-foot building at San Sophia Station, where downtown Telluride and the town of Mountain Village converge via the gondola, this inspired club will feature amazing culinary, wellness and mountain adventure programming and amenities exclusively available to club members. This westward expansion marks a key milestone in Southworth’s vision for growth.

Created in partnership with longtime Telluride residents Scott and Lauren Woodward, The Alpine Club is a high-altitude basecamp for adventure, relaxation and meaningful connection. The club pairs Telluride’s rugged alpine spirit with Southworth’s signature brand of intentional hospitality, delivering a new standard of curated experiences and unparalleled access to the internationally celebrated mountain town.

“The Alpine Club is unlike anything that currently exists in Telluride,” said Tommy Southworth, president of Southworth. “This is not just about ski access; it’s about creating an elevated lifestyle in one of the most extraordinary alpine settings in the world. We’re committed to building a club rooted in community while redefining what it means to live and play in the mountains.”

Situated at 10,540 feet with sweeping 360-degree views of the San Juan Mountains, The Alpine Club will combine unrivaled access with unique amenities. Highlights include a spa and wellness center featuring a sauna, steam room, cold plunge and stretch lab. The property will also feature world-class dining with an indoor/outdoor après lounge and restaurant with signature bar, dining room and chef’s table. In addition, members and their guests will enjoy personalized concierge services, ski and parking valet, a dedicated kids club, private owners’ lockers and changing rooms, a state-of-the-art golf, gaming and multi-sport simulator room with cinema and an expansive great room.

“Lauren and I spent years searching for the perfect partner to help bring this dream to life,” said Scott Woodward. “Southworth instantly stood out to us. They don’t build and sell — they invest, they listen and they lead with soul. Together, we’re creating something truly special for Telluride and a legacy for generations to come.”

Southworth is committed to supporting and enriching the cultural and social fabric of Telluride and has been engaged with the community since the inception of The Alpine Club, fostering partnerships with esteemed local organizations.

Construction, led by an award-winning team of architects, designers and local artisans, is expected to begin in the fall of 2025, with an anticipated grand opening during the 2026/2027 ski season. Interior design is led by Pembrooke & Ives and will blend sophisticated alpine aesthetics and bespoke details with the rustic authenticity and understated, untucked style of Telluride. By using materials such as aged and patinated metals, weathered woods and hand-stitched saddle leathers, each space will be imbued with textures and layers that harmonize with the surrounding environment, drawing inspiration from the local western aesthetic and the earth tones of the landscape.

The Alpine Club will offer robust and innovative programming across all seasons including festive holiday celebrations – a hallmark of all Southworth’s clubs – making the everyday moments stand out and the holidays even more special with new traditions. Members can expect a thoughtfully tailored calendar of extraordinary club events and experiences ranging from early morning tracks and premier access to mountain adventures to signature après gatherings and wellness retreats.

The Alpine Club reinforces Southworth’s ongoing brand promise: building high-end communities anchored by unforgettable experiences and a uniquely connected and welcoming membership base. This momentous announcement follows a significant investment across the Southworth portfolio, including a $350 million transformation at The Abaco Club in The Bahamas. The investment introduces new real estate offerings and an abundance of game-changing new amenities including the beachfront Bay Club and The Stables, a new racquet facility with tennis and padel. Additional exciting announcements across the portfolio will be announced soon.

For membership inquiries, visit TheAlpineClub.com. For more information, visit SouthworthClubs.com.