Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort reopens after renovations

Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort & Offshore Island has welcomed its first guests following a $55 million dollar renovation.

The reopening is the first of a series of milestones in this commemorative 40th anniversary year for the Sandals Resorts brand.

Situated on 15 sprawling acres, the 404-room Sandals Royal Bahamian embraces the easy-going spirit of the Bahamas from the pastel pink of the flamingo to the vibes of traditional Junkanoo.

From basking in new beachfront swim-up butler and club level suites to trying new culinary concepts at a choice of 13 restaurants, guests can enjoy a combination of authenticity and luxury at Sandals Royal Bahamian.

“The new Sandals Royal Bahamian encompasses a new era in travel, inviting our guests in love to connect with the vibrant culture, natural wonders and authentic traditions of the beautiful Bahamas — and in turn, reconnect with each other,” said Sandals Resorts executive chairman, Adam Stewart.

The new Island Village is comprised of standalone villas named after remote Bahamian cays, which represent the provincial Bahamas in pink, blue and white accents with striped awnings.

Butler villa suites each have private pools and outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs.

The refreshed East and West Bay accommodations offer a dynamic array of room and suite categories, including beachfront butler suites in the east bay, where a new infinity swim-up pool ends where the sand begins.

Deserted beaches and colourful coral reefs await guests at the resort’s secluded private island, Sandals Barefoot Cay, located just one mile from the shore.

Couples can sail aboard the resort’s new Love Runner boat and spend the day reconnecting on the quiet shores featuring a pool bar with swings, an infinity-edge jacuzzi, outdoor shower and new restaurant, Aralia House - serving up fresh seafood and authentic Caribbean delicacies.

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.