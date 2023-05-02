Miral launches Kids Go Free packages from Yas Island

Miral Destinations, a leading one-stop trade and promotional partner for Yas Island Abu Dhabi, has launched its exciting Kids Go Free packages for the summer at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market 2023 in Dubai.

The family offering will allow Yas Island’s visitors to extend their stay and indulge in a wide array of leisure and entertainment offerings that appeal to travelers of all ages and preferences.

Yas Island’s Kids Go Free packages are available for purchase now on Yas Island’s website and offer families incredible added value and unlimited entertainment, allowing children under the age of 12 to stay, play and dine for free all summer long.

As one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, Yas Island Abu Dhabi has become a coveted locale for travelers from around the world. From award-winning theme parks and attractions, world-class shopping, top-notch hotels, over 165 dining outlets, a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family-friendly events, there’s something for everyone within the 25 sq km island.

For unrivalled family fun, a visit to Yas Island’s award-winning theme parks is a must. Be it at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home of the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, where families can enjoy over 45 splash-tastic rides, slides and attractions, or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park where guests can meet over 35 fan-favorite Animation characters and DC Super Heroes all under one roof, there’s tons of family-friendly entertainment in store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set to join the Island’s incredible portfolio of attractions is SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s next generation Marine Life Theme Park, slated to open to the public on May 23, 2023. Guests looking to experience the park can visit SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s booth at the event to witness first-hand an immersive world unlike any other.

Yas Island was voted World’s Leading Theme Park Destination 2022 at last years World Travel Awards.

Yas Island is also home to a wide range of leading hotels that cater to different budgets and delights. Whether opting for a luxurious stay, such as the W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, or a family-friendly option like The WB Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, there’s no shortage of world-class hospitality on offer that can be availed as part of Yas Island’s packaged offering.

The Kids Go Free summer packages are now available for booking online starting May 1 and will be valid to avail from June 1 to September 30, 2023. Holidaymakers keen to experience the best of Yas Island Abu Dhabi may purchase their packages directly from Yas Island’s website, a statement said.

Source – TradeArabia News Service