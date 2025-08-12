Minor Hotels Opens Its First Property in Peru: Nhow Lima

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, a global hotel owner and operator with over 560 properties across 57 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Indian Ocean, has officially opened its first hotel in Peru as part of its regional expansion plans. nhow Lima opened on 1 August and is set to transform the city’s accommodation, gastronomy and entertainment scene with its disruptive and innovative approach.

nhow Lima offers 243 rooms across thirteen floors, establishing itself as an innovative hotel that prioritises guest comfort and wellbeing. The hotel invites guests to enjoy a unique experience where creativity, local culture and avant-garde style converge. As part of the disruptive nhow brand’s family of lifestyle hotels, nhow Lima integrates art, design and technology throughout its spaces, offering sensory experiences that capture the essence of Lima and foster an authentic cultural connection with the city.

A culinary offering with local identity

Zönico, the fine dining restaurant located on the third floor of nhow Lima, has been designed to offer a culinary experience that celebrates the rich traditions of the eight countries connected by the Amazon River. Blending regional ingredients with the essence of Peruvian produce, the restaurant presents a contemporary reinterpretation of Latin American cuisine, delivering an authentic, sophisticated culinary experience deeply rooted in local identity.

Located on the 13th floor, Pagano is an exclusive and sophisticated bar designed to become the new epicentre of Lima’s nightlife. Here, design, music and mixology combine to create a distinctive experience that reflects the city’s vibrant creative spirit.

Also located on the 13th floor is nhow Lima’s outdoor pool bar, a perfect spot for those looking to relax in a cosmopolitan, contemporary setting full of personality. It offers a vibrant experience that invites to enjoy Lima from above.

Prime Location and a Focus on MICE Excellence

Strategically located in Miraflores, one of Lima’s most vibrant and cosmopolitan districts, nhow Lima is just a 35-minute drive from Jorge Chávez International Airport and a few minutes from many of the city’s main tourist attractions. Its prime location provides easy access to the boardwalk, cultural centres, art galleries, designer shops and a variety of high-quality dining options, making it the ideal place to stay for both leisure and business travellers who wish to be in the heart of the capital.

nhow Lima also places strong emphasis on the MICE segment (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), featuring eleven multifunctional event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art technology. These flexible venues offer a bold alternative to traditional convention formats, addressing the growing demand in Lima for spaces that foster creativity, collaboration and disruptive thinking. The hotel aims to become a benchmark in South America for high-impact meetings, networking events, brand launches and executive gatherings that seek to stand out.

With this new opening, Minor Hotels continues to expand its presence in the Americas by introducing a disruptive concept designed to revitalise the hotel landscape in the region. By integrating bold design, innovation and a distinctive brand identity, the group reinforces its international growth strategy and strengthens its position in key markets such as Peru.