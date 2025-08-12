A Splash of Croatia: Explore 10 Must-See Lakes for World Lake Day

Ahead of the World Lake Day on 27 August, it’s prime time to look beyond Croatia’s famous beaches and discover other shimmering treasures. Just over a two-hour flight from the UK, Croatia offers an array of freshwater and saltwater lakes — each with its own character, legend, and picture-perfect setting. Whether interested in kayaking, wild swimming, birdwatching, or simply soaking up the view, Croatia’s lakes are the ideal backdrop for late summer adventures.

1) Vrana Lake – Croatia’s Largest Lake

Stretching over 30 km² on the Dalmatian coast, Vrana Lake Nature Park is a haven for birdwatchers, with over 260 bird species recorded. Cycle or hike around its shores, spot rare herons, and enjoy the quiet beauty of this vast, shimmering expanse.

2) Salt Lake Mir – Telašćica Nature Park

Hidden within the Telašćica Nature Park on Dugi Otok Island, Lake Mir is a unique saltwater lake warmed by the sun and surrounded by pine forest and towering cliffs. Its slightly higher salinity than the sea makes floating here a dream.

3) Baćina Lakes

A cluster of seven interconnected freshwater lakes near Ploče, the Baćina Lakes are a paddler’s paradise. Surrounded by reeds, orchards, and mountains, they’re perfect for kayaking tours and tranquil summer swims.

4) Blue & Red Lakes – Biokovo–Imotski UNESCO Geopark

Inland Dalmatia hides two geological marvels — the Blue Lake, a deep karst lake that changes colour with the seasons, and the Red Lake, one of the world’s deepest sinkholes, framed by sheer red cliffs.

5) Orahovica Lake – Papuk Nature Park

Nestled in the UNESCO-listed Papuk Geopark, Orahovica Lake combines mountain scenery with pristine swimming waters. In summer, it’s a favourite local escape, surrounded by forest trails and medieval castle ruins.

6) Dragon’s Eye Lake – Rogoznica

This almost perfectly circular saltwater lake sits just metres from the sea in Rogoznica. Local legend says a dragon guards its depths — but the only thing visitors find here is a perfect diving spot with clear turquoise water.

7) Bajer Lake

In the forested heart of Gorski Kotar, Bajer Lake is an all-season escape. In summer, it’s great for boating and cycling along its shores; in autumn, the surrounding hills explode with colour.

8) Lokvar Lake

Another Gorski Kotar gem, Lokvar Lake is framed by dense pine forests and mountain peaks. Ideal for fishing, hiking, or simply picnicking with views of mirror-still water.

9) Prokljan Lake – National Park Krka

Fed by both freshwater springs and the sea, Prokljan Lake lies along the Krka River and is surrounded by charming fishing villages. It’s a scenic stop for visitors to Krka National Park, famous for its cascading waterfalls.

10) Plitvice Lakes – UNESCO World Heritage Site

No lake list would be complete without Plitvice Lakes National Park — a chain of 16 terraced lakes linked by waterfalls and boardwalks. This UNESCO-listed wonder is at its best in late summer, with fewer crowds and golden light on the turquoise waters.

Late Summer: The Perfect Time to Visit

With the peak summer rush over, late August and September offer ideal conditions — warm water, mild days, and quiet trails. And with flights from the UK taking just over two hours, Croatia’s lakes are closer than you think.