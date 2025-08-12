Lisbon’s Beaches Awarded for Accessibility

Lisbon is proud to announce that 19 of its beaches have been awarded accessible status under the Praia para Todos (Beach for All) programme. This recognition, granted by the National Institute for Rehabilitation, celebrates their excellence in providing safe, inclusive and barrier-free experiences for visitors of all abilities.

This achievement highlights Lisbon’s commitment to making its stunning coastline welcoming to everyone. With features such as ramps, walkways, amphibious chairs, adapted toilets and dedicated assistance programmes, these beaches offer comfort, independence and enjoyment to all visitors. An expanding accessible public transport network also makes reaching these destinations easy and convenient.

Among the awarded beaches are:

Carcavelos Beach

Carcavelos Beach, one of Lisbon’s most iconic beaches, stands out for its commitment to accessibility and inclusion. New this summer, a ramp built with 23 tonnes of recycled waste, along with walkways, amphibious chairs and adapted toilets, ensures comfort for visitors with reduced mobility. Extra beach assistance during the summer months makes swimming easier too. With accessible parking and just a 25-minute train ride from Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, Carcavelos is an easy, barrier-free seaside getaway.

Praia das Maçãs

Located in Sintra, Praia das Maçãs combines the beauty of the Atlantic coast with a strong focus on accessibility. In summer, access ramps, sand walkways and amphibious chairs make it easier for everyone to enjoy the beach. With its Blue Flag, adapted showers and trained volunteer monitors, this beach welcomes all to experience its scenic charm with ease.

Ribeira D’Ilhas

Celebrated for its exceptional accessibility, Ribeira d’Ilhas Beach in Ericeira is a leading example of inclusive tourism in the Lisbon region. Awarded the “Praia + Acessível 2024” (More Accessible Beach 2024), it offers barrier-free access, amphibious chairs, clear inclusive signage, adapted facilities and trained staff providing summer assistance. This recognition highlights the region’s commitment to creating welcoming, safe and comfortable beach experiences for visitors of all abilities.

Foz do Lizandro

Praia da Foz do Lizandro also in Ericeira is recognised for its well-integrated accessible features. Ramps and walkways allow easy access to the sand for those with reduced mobility, while amphibious chairs make swimming more comfortable during the summer months. Adapted facilities, on-site seasonal support and convenient public transport connections ensure that everyone can enjoy this peaceful beach without obstacles.

Costa da Caparica

A popular destination for Lisbon locals and visitors alike, Costa da Caparica stands out for its long stretch of accessible beaches. The coastline has earned multiple Blue Flag and “Gold Quality” awards for sustainability, cleanliness and safety. Among the many accessible beaches in the area, Praia do Tarquínio-Paraíso and Praia da Rainha are part of the Praia para Todos programme, offering ramps, walkways, amphibious chairs, adapted toilets and dedicated parking for barrier-free access.

For the full list of awarded beaches, please click here.

For further information on Lisbon’s accessible beaches and services, visit https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/.