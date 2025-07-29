Minor Hotels Appoints Michael Robinson as General Manager of Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Minor Hotels, a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 560 hotels, resorts and branded residences across 57 countries announces the appointment of Michael Robinson as General Manager at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort effective from 30 June 2025.

A seasoned hospitality professional with more than 15 years of global experience, Michael brings a dynamic leadership style shaped by senior roles across the United States, Middle East, and Asia. Recognised for his guest-centric approach and strong operational foresight, he has consistently driven performance while delivering memorable luxury experiences.

Michael joins Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort following a successful tenure within the Minor Hotels portfolio, most recently serving as General Manager at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort. Over a period of two and a half years, he led the property through a phase of strategic enhancement, driving measurable gains in guest satisfaction and operational performance. Prior to this, he spent two and a half years at FCC Angkor by Avani in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where he steered the resort through the post-pandemic recovery, overseeing its relaunch and re-establishing its market presence with strong financial and reputational outcomes.

Earlier in his career, Michael held senior positions with Hyatt Hotels, including roles at Grand Hyatt Doha and Park Hyatt Dubai, contributing to his well-rounded global perspective and operational depth.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Hotel Management from the International College of Hotel Management in Adelaide, Australia, and a Diploma in International Hotel Management from the Swiss Hotel Association.

Michael’s leadership philosophy is grounded in collaboration, cultural fluency and a commitment to excellence. Known for empowering teams through a shared vision, he places strong emphasis on authentic engagement with guests, colleagues and ownership partners alike.

Commenting on the appointment, David Todd, Vice President Operations Minor Hotels Middle East said, “We are delighted to welcome Michael to Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. His dedication to operational excellence and delivering unforgettable guest experiences will be a strong asset in his new role at the helm of this beloved Dubai destination. As the resort enters a new chapter, I am confident Michael will play a pivotal role in shaping its next era of success.”

“It’s a privilege to return to Dubai and to lead one of the city’s most distinguished resorts.” added Michael. “Anantara The Palm holds a unique place in the region’s luxury landscape, and I look forward to working with the exceptional team to build upon the existing foundations and bring the next phase of the resort’s vision to life.”

Michael steps into the role as the resort embarks on a significant phase of renovation, with a multi-million-dollar investment currently underway. The planned improvements include upgraded accommodation, a dedicated adults-only area and refreshed dining concepts. These developments are expected to further strengthen the resort’s appeal as a premier luxury destination on Palm Jumeirah.