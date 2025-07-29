Ireckonu launches cutting-edge marketing automation to supercharge hotel campaigns

Ireckonu, the hospitality tech company behind some of the world’s most intelligent middleware and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, today announced the launch of its new marketing automation feature — a powerful enhancement to its CRM offering designed to transform how hotels engage with guests.

The new marketing automation tool allows hoteliers to activate more intelligent, data-driven campaigns by leveraging Ireckonu’s clean, enriched guest profiles. Seamlessly integrated into Ireckonu’s central tech ecosystem — including its CDP and middleware — this feature delivers a centralized platform for hotels to manage personalized communication, track campaign performance, and ultimately drive higher revenue and guest satisfaction.

“Today’s hotel guests expect more than just a room — they want relevant, timely, and personalized experiences at every touchpoint,” said Jan Jaap van Roon, CEO of Ireckonu. “Our marketing automation tool empowers hoteliers to do just that. It enables marketing teams to create precision-targeted campaigns that not only elevate guest engagement, but also improve operational efficiency and ROI. This is the future of hospitality marketing.”

A smarter, more unified marketing engine

Ireckonu’s marketing automation feature is built on its signature approach to data quality: unifying, cleaning, and enriching guest data across systems to create a single source of truth. From there, hoteliers can build hyper-targeted guest segments and activate campaigns via email, SMS, WeChat, or WhatsApp — all from one platform.

The new feature empowers hotels with real-time segmentation for personalized communications, delivering the right message to the right guest at the right time. It streamlines the tech stack by replacing multiple tools with one integrated platform. Campaign data feeds directly into the CDP for continuous optimization, while consolidated functions reduce costs and boost marketing performance.

Hospitality-focused and future-proof

Designed specifically for the hospitality industry, Ireckonu’s marketing automation capabilities support everything from transactional messaging to AI-powered churn management. Features such as a drag-and-drop email builder, dynamic content, media asset management, and multi-language subscription tools make the system both intuitive and scalable for hotel groups of all sizes.

The tool also includes AI-powered segmentation, Next Best Offer suggestions, and Smart Churn Management, ensuring marketing campaigns stay ahead of guest needs — and one step ahead of the competition. With this release, Ireckonu reaffirms its mission to deliver data-driven innovation that empowers hoteliers to succeed in a digital-first world.

Founded in Amsterdam, Ireckonu provides middleware and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions that empower complex hotel groups with unified data, actionable insights, and seamless guest journeys. From boutique properties to global chains, Ireckonu enables personalized, efficient, and data-driven experiences worldwide. As the company continues to evolve, expanding its capabilities to enable and execute personalized marketing automation—further enhancing how hotels engage with guests at every touchpoint. Ireckonu currently employs over 75 professionals across Europe, North America, and Asia.

